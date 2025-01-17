Microbiomes Market to Grow by USD 1.13 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Disease Prevalence; AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global microbiomes market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 22.67% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards significant number of collaborations for developing microbiome therapeutics. However, challenges related to manufacturing and formulation of microbiome therapeutic products poses a challenge. Key market players include AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Theriva Biologics Inc., Vedanta Biosciences Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microbiomes Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Microbiomes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.67% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1132.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Theriva Biologics Inc., Vedanta Biosciences Inc., and YSOPIA Bioscience

Market Driver

The Microbiomes Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing research and development in the field of microbiomes, which include bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa. Trends such as bacteriophages and medicinal drugs derived from them are gaining popularity. Companies like Vedanta Biosciences and Finch Therapeutics are leading the way with novel drugs like CP101 for Clostridioides difficile illness and Seres Therapeutics' SER-287 for autistic spectrum disorder and chronic hepatitis B. Strategic collaborations and clinical trial research are enhancing portfolios with Phase I and II therapeutic agents. The diagnostic instruments market for infectious disease diagnostics is also booming, with technologies like NGS and external funding driving innovation. Antimicrobial resistance genes and microbiome-based diagnostics for infections and diseases like IBS-C, IBS-D, obesity, liver disorders, diabetes, and metabolic disorders are key areas of focus. Regulatory guidelines and the cost of products remain challenges, but advancements in technology and research are driving progress. OpenBiome, Blautix, and Microbiome drugs are also making an impact in medical care for various chronic diseases.

Vendors in the microbiomes market are prioritizing collaborations as their key strategy for gaining access to advanced technologies and efficiently developing their products. These partnerships expand their product offerings, enabling cross-selling opportunities and entry into new markets. The high potential of microbiome therapies in treating complex diseases, such as cancer and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), has attracted large pharmaceutical companies to collaborate with vendors. For instance, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Rebiotix, and MyBiotics joined forces in February 2021 to develop live microbiome-based therapeutics in reproductive medicine and maternal health. These collaborative initiatives will likely lead to significant advancements in the microbiomes market.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Microbiomes Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing research and development in the field of microbiome science. This market encompasses various sectors including bacteriophages, bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa. Challenges in this market include the development of medicinal drugs and enzymes to combat bacterial infections caused by Clostridioides difficile and other infectious illnesses. Companies like Vedanta Biosciences and Finch Therapeutics are leading the way with innovative solutions such as CP101 for C. Difficile infection and SER-287 for autistic spectrum disorder. The market also includes the development of microbiome-based diagnostics for chronic diseases like chronic hepatitis B, insulin resistance, obesity, and liver disorders. Strategic collaborations between companies and regulatory bodies like BARDA are essential for the development of novel drugs and therapeutic agents. The Human Microbiome Project and Infectious Disease Diagnostics are key areas of focus, with external funding and clinical trial research playing a crucial role. The market also faces challenges such as antimicrobial resistance genes and the high cost of products. The use of NGS technology and regulatory guidelines are important considerations for market growth. Companies like Seres Therapeutics are conducting Phase I and II clinical trials for microbiome-based therapeutics. OpenBiome, Blautix, and other players offer IBS-C and IBS-D treatments. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the potential of microbiome research in treating various diseases and improving medical care.

Microbiome product manufacturers encounter various challenges during the clinical development, manufacturing, and technology implementation of microbiome-based therapeutics and diagnostics. These challenges include producing stable engraftments, discovering relevant biosensors, creating gene circuits, maintaining safety and bio-contentment standards, and efficiently designing microbial therapies. Vendors frequently encounter difficulties in culturing microorganisms during the research and development of drug candidates. Specific challenges arise during the isolating, screening, and upscaling of specific strains or species. Additionally, the downstream processing of the culture used in manufacturing microbiome-based products is an under-explored area, adding complexity to the process.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This microbiomes market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Probiotics

1.2 Foods

1.3 Prebiotics

1.4 Medical food

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Therapeutics

2.2 Diagnostics Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Probiotics- The microbiomes market encompasses a range of probiotic products, which utilize beneficial microbes to promote health. Probiotics contain live microorganisms, primarily from the Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus species, as well as the Saccharomyces boulardii CNCM I-745 yeast. These microbes offer various health benefits, such as alleviating symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome with Bifidobacterium infantis 35624, reducing inflammatory bowel disease symptoms, lowering the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis in infants, preventing post-antibiotic diarrhea, and inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria. Lactobacillus strains contribute to colon regularity and overall gut health. Saccharomyces boulardii CNCM I-745 specifically aids in preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea due to its resistance to antibiotics.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Microbiomes Market encompasses a diverse range of microorganisms, including Bacteriophages, Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, and Protozoa, that play crucial roles in various biological processes. Medications such as medicinal drugs and enzymes are being explored to modulate these microbiomes for therapeutic applications. Companies like Vedanta Biosciences and Finch Therapeutics are at the forefront of this field, developing innovative solutions for Clostridioides difficile illness using microbiome-based therapeutic agents like CP101 and SER-287. Portfolio enhancement through clinical trial research is a key focus area for these companies, with Phase I and II trials underway for several microbiome-based therapeutics. The challenge of antimicrobial resistance genes and the rising incidence of infections and diseases necessitate continued research and development in this area. Regulatory guidelines and the cost of products are significant considerations in the microbiome market, which is poised for significant growth in medical care.

Market Research Overview

The Microbiomes Market encompasses a diverse range of microorganisms, including Bacteriophages, Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, and Protozoa, that play crucial roles in various physiological processes in humans. Medications such as medicinal drugs and enzymes are being developed to target these microbes for the treatment of various diseases. Vedanta Biosciences and Finch Therapeutics are among the companies leading in Microbiome research, with their novel drugs CP101 and SER-287, respectively, currently in Phase I and II clinical trials. The market includes diagnostics for infectious diseases using Infectious disease diagnostics and NGS technology. Strategic collaborations between companies and external funding are essential for portfolio enhancement and the development of Microbiome-based therapeutic agents. The market also includes Microbiome-based diagnostics for conditions such as Clostridioides difficile infection, IBS-C, and IBS-D, as well as chronic diseases like Chronic hepatitis B, insulin resistance, obesity, liver disorders, and diabetes. Regulatory guidelines and the cost of products are significant factors influencing the market. Antimicrobial resistance genes and infections and diseases like Autistic spectrum disorder are also areas of focus in Microbiome research.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Probiotics



Foods



Prebiotics



Medical Food



Others

Application

Therapeutics



Diagnostics

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio