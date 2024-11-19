Microbiomes Market to Grow by USD 1.13 Billion (2024-2028), Rising Disease Prevalence Driving Revenue, with AI Powering Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global microbiomes market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 22.67% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards significant number of collaborations for developing microbiome therapeutics. However, challenges related to manufacturing and formulation of microbiome therapeutic products poses a challenge.Key market players include AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vedanta Biosciences Inc., YSOPIA Bioscience, and THERIVA BIOLOGICS INC..

Global Microbiomes Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Probiotics, Foods, Prebiotics, Medical food, and Others), Application (Therapeutics and Diagnostics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AOBiome LLC, BiomX Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., ExeGi Pharma, Ferring BV, MaaT Pharma, OraSure Technologies Inc., Osel Inc., Pendulum Therapeutics Inc., PureTech Health Plc, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vedanta Biosciences Inc., YSOPIA Bioscience, and THERIVA BIOLOGICS INC.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The microbiomes market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on understanding the role of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa in human health and disease. Bacteriophages and medicinal drugs derived from microbiomes are trending, with companies like Vedanta Biosciences and Finch Therapeutics leading the way. The Human Microbiome Project and diagnostic instruments are driving advancements in infectious disease diagnostics. Novel drugs like CP101 and SER-287 are in various stages of clinical trial research for treating Clostridioides difficile illness, autistic spectrum disorder, chronic hepatitis B, and insulin resistance. Strategic collaborations and regulatory guidelines are shaping the market, with external funding and NGS technology driving down the cost of products. Antimicrobial resistance genes and microbiome research are key areas of focus, with applications in treating infections and chronic diseases such as obesity, liver disorders, and diabetes. The market for microbiome-based diagnostics is also growing, with companies like OpenBiome and Blautix developing therapeutic agents for IBS-C and IBS-D.

Vendors in the microbiomes market are prioritizing collaborations as a key growth strategy. These partnerships enable access to advanced technologies and facilitate efficient product development, with several collaborations currently underway in clinical trials or research stages. Additionally, collaborations expand cross-selling opportunities and broaden market reach. Notably, large pharmaceutical companies are increasingly collaborating with microbiome vendors due to the high potential of microbiome therapies in treating complex diseases such as cancer and IBD. For instance, in February 2021, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Rebiotix, and MyBiotics joined forces to develop live microbiome-based therapeutics in reproductive medicine and maternal health.

Market Challenges

The Microbiomes Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing research and development in the field of microbiome and its role in various health conditions. Key players in this market include Vedanta Biosciences, Finch Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics, and OpenBiome. Challenges in this market include the complex nature of microbiomes, which consist of bacteria, fungi, viruses, protozoa, and other microorganisms. Developing novel drugs, such as bacteriophages and enzymes, to target specific bacterial strains is a major focus. The market for microbiome-based diagnostics is also growing, with a need for advanced diagnostic instruments to identify infectious diseases, such as Clostridioides difficile infection, and chronic diseases like insulin resistance, obesity, liver disorders, and diabetes. Strategic collaborations between companies and regulatory bodies, like BARDA, are essential for the development and regulatory approval of microbiome-based therapeutics and diagnostics. Major players are investing in clinical trial research for new drugs, such as CP101 from Finch Therapeutics for C. Difficile infection, and SER-287 from Seres Therapeutics for infectious diseases and metabolic disorders. The market is also facing challenges from antimicrobial resistance genes and the high cost of microbiome-based products. External funding and regulatory guidelines are crucial for the growth of this market. Microbiome research is also shedding light on the role of the human microbiome in health and disease. Companies are enhancing their portfolios with microbiome-based therapeutic agents, such as Blautix for IBS-C and IBS-D, and are exploring the potential of NGS technology for cost-effective and accurate microbiome analysis.

Microbiome product manufacturers encounter various challenges during the development and production of therapeutic and diagnostic products. These challenges include creating stable engraftments, identifying relevant biosensors, producing gene circuits, maintaining safety and bio-contentment standards, and efficiently designing microbial therapies. Vendors frequently encounter difficulties in culturing microorganisms during the research and development of drug candidates. Specifically, isolating, screening, and upscaling specific strains or species pose challenges. Additionally, the downstream processing of the culture used in manufacturing microbiome-based products is an unexplored area, adding complexity to the process. Effective solutions to these challenges are essential for the successful commercialization of microbiome-based therapies and diagnostics.

Segment Overview

This microbiomes market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Probiotics

1.2 Foods

1.3 Prebiotics

1.4 Medical food

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Therapeutics

2.2 Diagnostics Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Probiotics- The microbiomes market encompasses a range of probiotic products, which utilize beneficial microbes to promote health. Probiotics contain live microorganisms, primarily from the Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus species or Lactobacillaceae family. These bacteria offer various health benefits. For instance, Bifidobacterium infantis 35624 is effective in alleviating abdominal pain, bloating, and gas in individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Other strains of Bifidobacterium may reduce inflammatory bowel disease symptoms, lower the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis in infants, prevent post-antibiotic diarrhea, inhibit harmful bacteria growth, and enhance colon regularity. Additionally, some probiotics, like Florastor, employ yeast, such as Saccharomyces boulardii CNCM I-745, to prevent antibiotic-associated diarrhea since the yeast remains unharmed by antibiotics.

Research Analysis

The Microbiomes Market encompasses a diverse range of microorganisms, including Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, and Protozoa, that play crucial roles in various biological processes. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing research and development in the field of microbiome research. Bacteriophages, viruses that infect bacteria, are gaining attention as potential therapeutic agents against antibiotic-resistant bacteria, such as Clostridioides difficile. Medications like medicinal drugs and enzymes are also being explored for their potential in modulating the microbiome. Companies like Vedanta Biosciences and Finch Therapeutics are at the forefront of this research, with their respective therapeutic agents CP101 and SER-287 in various stages of clinical trial research. The regulatory guidelines for these products are evolving, and the cost of products remains a significant challenge. Antimicrobial resistance genes and infections/diseases are key drivers for the market, as medical care continues to seek effective solutions. BARDA, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, is also investing in microbiome research to enhance its portfolio. Overall, the Microbiomes Market holds great promise for the future of medical care.

Market Research Overview

The Microbiomes Market encompasses a diverse range of organisms, including Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, and Protozoa, that inhabit various ecosystems within and on the human body. These microorganisms play crucial roles in maintaining health and can contribute to the development of various infectious illnesses and chronic diseases such as Clostridioides difficile infection, insulin resistance, and chronic hepatitis B. Medical research has identified Bacteriophages, viruses that infect bacteria, as potential therapeutic agents against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Companies like Vedanta Biosciences and Seres Therapeutics are developing novel drugs based on these microbes. Diagnostic instruments and infectious disease diagnostics are essential components of the Microbiome Market, enabling the identification and monitoring of microbiome-related diseases. The Human Microbiome Project and strategic collaborations between companies have led to the development of microbiome-based diagnostics market for conditions like IBS-C and IBS-D. Microbiome research is also leading to the discovery of enzymes and medicinal drugs for various applications, including the treatment of antimicrobial resistance genes and metabolic disorders like obesity and diabetes. The regulatory guidelines and cost of products are significant factors influencing the market's growth. External funding and NGS technology are essential for advancing microbiome research, with organizations like BARDA and OpenBiome providing support. The market for microbiome drugs is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, with companies like Finch Therapeutics and Blautix in the forefront, developing therapeutic agents like CP101 and SER-287 in various phases of clinical trial research.

