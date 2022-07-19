Microbiomes Market Witnessed 20.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Increasing Prevalence of Diseases to Boost the Market Growth

Vendor Landscape & Product Offerings:

The microbiomes market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances and collaborations to compete in the market. Some key information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies –

4D pharma Plc - The company is using gut microbiomes to develop therapeutics for cancer, asthma, and other conditions of CNS.

ENTEROME SA - The company is developing an innovative, microbiome-based approach for the development of therapeutic cancer therapies using its OncoMimics platform. Moreover, Enterome's next-generation EndoMimics platform is being used to generate precision drugs by using this natural reservoir of thousands of safe and tolerized human-like effector proteins/ hormones that are produced by gut bacteria.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS - The company is working on human microbiomes whilst exploring the potential of rehabilitating the gut microbiome.

Microbiomes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Therapeutics



Diagnostics

The microbiomes market share growth by the therapeutics segment will be significant during the forecast period

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for microbiomes in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing focus on microbiome-based clinical research and the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases will facilitate the microbiomes market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Microbiomes Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The microbiomes market report covers the following areas:

Microbiomes Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist microbiomes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the microbiomes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the microbiomes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiomes market vendors

Microbiomes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 713.01 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 20.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4D pharma Plc, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, Osel Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and Vedanta Biosciences Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

4D pharma Plc

ENTEROME SA

Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS

Osel Inc.

Second Genome Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Synlogic Inc.

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

