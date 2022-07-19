Microbiomes Market Witnessed 20.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Increasing Prevalence of Diseases to Boost the Market Growth

Jul 19, 2022, 22:35 ET
NEW YORK , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiomes Market report offers information on several market vendors, including 4D pharma Plc, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, Osel Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and Vedanta Biosciences Inc. among others. This report also extensively covers market segmentation by Application (therapeutics and diagnostics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Moreover, the microbiomes market value is set to grow by USD 713.01 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The microbiomes market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances and collaborations to compete in the market. Some key information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies –
- 4D pharma Plc - The company is using gut microbiomes to develop therapeutics for cancer, asthma, and other conditions of CNS.
- ENTEROME SA - The company is developing an innovative, microbiome-based approach for the development of therapeutic cancer therapies using its OncoMimics platform. Moreover, Enterome's next-generation EndoMimics platform is being used to generate precision drugs by using this natural reservoir of thousands of safe and tolerized human-like effector proteins/ hormones that are produced by gut bacteria.
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS - The company is working on human microbiomes whilst exploring the potential of rehabilitating the gut microbiome.
- Application
- Therapeutics
- Diagnostics
The microbiomes market share growth by the therapeutics segment will be significant during the forecast period
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for microbiomes in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing focus on microbiome-based clinical research and the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases will facilitate the microbiomes market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The microbiomes market report covers the following areas:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist microbiomes market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the microbiomes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the microbiomes market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiomes market vendors
|
Microbiomes Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 713.01 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
4D pharma Plc, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, Osel Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 4D pharma Plc
- ENTEROME SA
- Evelo Biosciences Inc.
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS
- Osel Inc.
- Second Genome Therapeutics
- Seres Therapeutics Inc.
- Synlogic Inc.
- Synthetic Biologics Inc.
- Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
