Microbion CEO to Participate in Panel Discussion at BioFuture 2023

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that Karim Lalji, CEO, will participate in a panel discussion during BioFuture 2023. The panel discussion, entitled Infectious Disease: From Neglect to Respect Made Possible by New Technologies, will take place on Friday, October 6 at 3:00pm ET at Lotte New York Palace in New York.

Microbion has also been selected as a presenting company at BioFuture 2023. Registered in-person attendees to BioFuture can view Microbion's presentation live at the following date and time.

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Time: 4:15pm ET

Track: Kennedy I - Fourth Floor (Kennedy I)

Mr. Lalji will present Microbion's new class of therapeutic compounds and clinical development programs for the treatment of rare, chronic, and serious diseases. The company's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first drug in a new class demonstrating multiple, novel modes of activity including broad-spectrum potency against a wide range of bacterial pathogens, an unprecedented ability to eradicate biofilms, and an immunomodulatory effect via an unprecedented ability to modulate a critical cytokine involved in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Mr. Lalji will provide summary data demonstrating pravibismane's potential for addressing critical unmet medical needs and plans for initiating registrational studies in late 2024.

"We are delighted to be participating in this important panel discussion on infectious disease at BioFuture," said Karim Lalji, Microbion's CEO. "We look forward to discussing the opportunities and challenges of drug development in this space and sharing some of our innovative approaches for successfully advancing several clinical-stage assets."

"We are delighted that Microbion will be presenting at BioFuture," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "BioFuture brings together today's very best innovators, investors and business leaders to discuss the forces shaping the future of healthcare and identify the potential game-changing technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery. We are excited to have Microbion participating in this important event."

ABOUT MICROBION

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has multiple novel modes of action, including potent broad-spectrum anti-infective, antibiofilm, and anti-inflammatory activity, offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. The Company is advancing topical/local pravibismane in Phase 2b development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. Inhaled pravibismane is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung conditions. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $20 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations.

For more information visit: www.microbioncorp.com.

ABOUT BIOFUTURE

BioFuture, produced by Demy-Colton, is a conference convening future-focused healthcare thinkers, top investors, stakeholders and cutting-edge companies to "Reimagine the Future of Healthcare". BioFuture 2023 will be held in-person in New York City on October 4-6 at Lotte Palace Hotel, with a virtual access option for digital partnering and recorded content on October 10-12. BioFuture features multiple tracks of plenary sessions, presenting companies, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. BioFuture was founded by Demy-Colton, a leading life sciences and digital health events organization, with a long history of producing high-quality events that build networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the success of clinical development of pravibismane and preparation for potential commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials at the pace that we project; the size and growth of the potential markets for pravibismane or any future product candidates and our ability to serve those markets; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of pravibismane or any future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of pravibismane or any future product candidates. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Microbion Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

