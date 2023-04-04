Microbion Corp. Granted US Patent for the Use of Inhaled Pravibismane for Pulmonary Infections

Extends patent protection for Microbion's proprietary inhaled pravibismane for the treatment of pulmonary infections to 2039

BOZEMAN, Mont. and VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued United States Patent No. 11,464,749 to Microbion with claims to the use of Microbion's proprietary pravibismane inhaled composition for treatment of pulmonary infections. The patent, entitled "Bismuth-thiol compositions and methods of use," extends inhaled pravibismane patent protection through mid-2039. The granted claims cover the administration and use of inhaled pravibismane compositions in pulmonary infections. This patent further expands Microbion's patent portfolio, comprising granted claims to its pravibismane composition and methods of treating infections of the respiratory tract.

"We are pleased that this new patent supporting our inhaled pravibismane program has been granted by the USPTO," said Karim Lalji, CEO of Microbion Pharma Corp. "This patent is a culmination of many years of work and strengthens our patent position to develop inhaled pravibismane as a potential viable treatment option that addresses several unmet needs for patients living with debilitating lung infection. Having successfully completed GLP toxicology studies, we are excited to be advancing our inhaled development program towards first in human studies."

Inhaled pravibismane has received QIDP, Fast Track and Orphan drug designation from the US FDA for the treatment (management) of pulmonary infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Microbion has successfully completed non-clinical studies for the inhaled pravibismane program and is preparing for initiation of clinical trials.

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has multiple novel modes of action offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. The Company is advancing inhaled pravibismane in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections. Topical/local pravibismane is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $21 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane with Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations.

For more information visit: www.microbioncorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the success of clinical development of pravibismane and preparation for potential commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials at the pace that we project; the size and growth of the potential markets for pravibismane or any future product candidates and our ability to serve those markets; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of pravibismane or any future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of pravibismane or any future product candidates. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Microbion Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

