Microbion Corporation Announces Generic Name for Lead Antimicrobial Compound: Pravibismane

BOZEMAN, Mont. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microbion Corporation of Bozeman, MT, and Microbion Pharma Corp. of Vancouver, BC ("Microbion") today announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended "pravibismane" as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN), also commonly known as a generic name, for Microbion's lead broad-spectrum antimicrobial and antibiofilm agent.

"The recognition of pravibismane as the first in a new class of microbial bioenergetic inhibitors is a significant distinction that we believe underscores its differentiated potential for addressing significant unmet medical needs," said Mr. Karim Lalji, Microbion's Chairman & CEO. "Pravibismane's potent, broad-spectrum activity has been demonstrated against a diverse range of multidrug-resistant priority pathogens. Pravibismane has a novel mechanism of action that uniquely demonstrates potent activity against biofilms and is effective against both susceptible and resistant Gram-positive and Gram-negative pathogens with a reduced risk of developing antibiotic resistance."

Microbion has completed Phase 1 and early Phase 2 trials of pravibismane formulated for topical and intrasurgical administration in diabetic foot ulcer infections and orthopedic device-related infections, respectively.

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing pravibismane as the first product in a new class for the local treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult to treat infections. Pravibismane has broad spectrum, antibacterial efficacy against a broad range of pathogens, including multiple priority pathogens or "superbugs" identified by the US CDC. In addition to antibacterial efficacy, pravibismane has also demonstrated the ability to eradicate microbial biofilms. This dual antimicrobial action from this first-in-class microbial bioenergetic inhibitor provides a much-needed novel clinical approach to treat infections. Microbion has been granted QIDP and Fast Track designations for multiple indications by US FDA.

