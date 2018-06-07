Microbiotix presents new data at the ASM Microbe 2018 Conference

"Microbiotix is dedicated to supporting its pipeline of programs targeting the high unmet need caused by multi-drug resistant priority pathogens," said Terry Bowlin, PhD, President & CEO, Microbiotix. "We believe our innovative portfolio has great potential to help critically ill patients infected with several of today's most serious multi-drug resistant infectious agents."

Data will be presented on Microbiotix's T3SS (type III secretion system) inhibitor project, which was awarded $3.2 million from CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Accelerator) in March 2017. The data will highlight evidence describing the novel molecular target of the Company's inhibitors of Type III Secretion in P. aeruginosa, which are being developed in collaboration with the UK's AMR Centre, a joint private-public initiative to support/accelerate the development of new antibiotics and diagnostics through a fully integrated development capability, offering translational R&D from pre-clinical hits through to clinical proof of concept.

Evidence that PscF is the Molecular Target of Phenoxyacetamide Inhibitors of Type III Secretion in P. aeruginosa

Poster 685, Friday June 8, 2018 , 11:00 am – 1:00 pm , Building B, Halls B2-B5, Session 066 – CIV01, Presenter: Donald T. Moir

Data will be presented on Microbiotix's novel RND efflux pump inhibitors, which target CRE (carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae), a CDC and WHO high priority pathogen. An oral presentation and two posters will describe in vivo proof of principle and mechanistic studies.

MBX-4191, A Novel Pyranopyridine RND Efflux Pump Inhibitor

Oral presentation - New Agents Discovery Summary Session: Early New Antimicrobial Agents, Friday June 8, 2018 , 10:00 am – 10:15 am , A411 and Lounge and Learn 1, Building A, Level 4, Session 012, Presenter: Timothy J. Opperman





Poster 572, Friday June 8, 2018 , 11:00 am – 1:00 pm , Building B, Halls B2-B5, Session 061 – AAR07, Presenter: Timothy J. Opperman





Poster 572, , – , Building B, Halls B2-B5, Session 061 – AAR07, Presenter: In Vivo Proof of Principle for MBX-4191, A Pyranopyridine Efflux Pump Inhibitor

Poster 564, Saturday June 9, 2018 , 11:00 am – 1:00 pm , Building B, Halls B2-B5, Session 233 – AAR04, Presenter: Timothy J. Opperman

An oral presentation and a poster will describe Microbiotix's anti-gonorrheal ribosomal rescue inhibitors, discovered in the broad spectrum Gram-negative/Gram-positive trans translation program.

Optimization of ADME properties of Anti-Gonorrheal Ribosome Rescue Inhibitors

Oral presentation - New Antibacterial Drugs, New Inhibitors: What, When, How, Saturday June 9, 2018 , 3:30 pm – 3:45 pm , A410, Session 313, Presenter: Zachary D. Aron





Poster 623, Friday June 8, 2018 , 11:00 am – 1:00 pm , Building B, Halls B2-B5, Session 063 – AAR08, Presenter: Zachary D. Aron

Data will also be presented describing the activity of the aminospectinomycins against STD co-infections.

Aminospectinomycins Display Activity Against Gonorrhea-Chlamydia Co-infections

Poster 624, Friday June 8, 2018 , 11:00 am – 1:00 pm , Building B, Halls B2-B5, Session 063 – AAR08, Presenter: Michelle M. Butler

About Microbiotix, Inc.

Microbiotix is a Worcester, MA-based biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel drugs that target serious infectious diseases and multi-drug resistant pathogens. The Company's lead program, MBX-400, a novel, potent nucleoside dual DNA polymerase/kinase inhibitor for the management of cytomegalovirus (CMV) disease in transplant patients, is Phase 2-ready.

This press release was supported by the Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by an award from the Wellcome Trust, as administrated by CARB-X. The contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, the National Institutes of Health or the Wellcome Trust.

