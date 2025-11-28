MicroBit Capital Announces US$100,000 Donation In Response to Tai Po Fire Tragedy

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the devastating fire tragedy at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, which resulted in significant casualties and displaced numerous families, MicroBit Capital Management Limited ("MicroBit") has announced a donation of US$100,000 (approximately HK$780,000) to The Hong Kong Youth Synergy (the "Foundation"), which has launched a fundraising campaign to support the affected district.

MicroBit expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences to the affected residents and stands in solidarity with the community during this difficult time. The donation will enable The Hong Kong Youth Synergy to provide essential relief to those impacted by the tragedy.

Mr. Wilson Fung, representative of MicroBit, stated: "The tragedy in Tai Po has deeply affected everyone in Hong Kong. As a financial institution rooted in this city, we hope this donation will bring immediate and meaningful relief to the affected families and convey our profound gratitude to the brave firefighters and rescue personnel on the front lines. We firmly believe that the development of technology and the financial industry must serve society. MicroBit remains dedicated to supporting charitable initiatives and upholding our corporate social responsibility."

All funds raised through this campaign will be donated to the residents affected by the fire and the frontline disciplined services personnel. The Foundation pledges zero administrative fees, ensuring that every cent goes directly toward rescue operations, supplies, and subsequent community reconstruction efforts.

To facilitate donations from all sectors, Hong Kong Youth Synergy has opened dual donation channels accepting both Bank Transfers (Fiat) and Virtual Assets, bridging the traditional philanthropic community with the Web3 space.

Once again, MicroBit wishes a rapid recovery to the injured and will continue to provide necessary assistance to those impacted by the tragedy.

About MicroBit Capital Management Limited

MicroBit Capital Management is a premier Hong Kong-based investment manager with a specialized focus on virtual assets. We are fully licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) for Type 1 (Dealing in securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities.

With extensive expertise spanning both traditional and virtual asset investments, we are a trusted partner in navigating the evolving landscape of virtual asset investments. Our mission is to seamlessly connect traditional and virtual assets through innovative investment strategies, enabling clients to achieve their investment goals.

Led by a team of seasoned professionals, we are committed to delivering innovative investment solutions to institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors — empowering them to diversify portfolios and capture the transformative potential of virtual assets.

Important Information

This material is produced by MicroBit Capital Management Limited ("MicroBit") and is intended for Hong Kong investors only. All content is for general information purposes and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any financial instruments, nor is it legal, financial, tax, or investment advice. Investments involve risks. Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) authorization is not a recommendation or endorsement of a scheme, nor does it guarantee its commercial merits or performance. This material has not been reviewed by the SFC.

