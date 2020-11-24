Microblink is bringing AI-driven ID scanning to web browsers

For instance, a car insurance provider that promises its customers a quote within 90 seconds cannot deliver on that pledge if the user needs to manually input all of the information from their ID document first. BlinkID In-browser SDK lets users skip the typing part and register by scanning their ID on any website in a matter of seconds.

''This is the world's first piece of technology that allows developers to add ID data scanning to web apps without requiring a backend integration,'' Jurica Cerovec, CTO & Co-founder of Microblink, says.

''It supports all major browsers, works with hundreds of document types including passports and US driver licenses and is perfect for use cases like automatic identity verification, age verification, form-filling during registration and online check-in.''

''What we're especially proud of is that it packs multiple machine learning models which ensure the best possible ID scanning experience, while still being very compact in size with less than 5 MBs."

''We're also sure users will love the added security and privacy because their personal data will never leave the safety of their device.'' Mr Cerovec adds.

How does it work?

BlinkID In-browser SDK lets users securely and accurately scan in their personal information on any major web browser, including Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Microsoft Edge. They simply have to place their identity document in front of the camera lens or choose a picture of it from the gallery and the software will automatically recognize its type and extract all relevant information.

Unlike regular web applications, BlinkID In-browser SDK works without sending any of this information back to the server. This makes the software far less susceptible to data breaches and man-in-the-middle attacks.

