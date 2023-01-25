Microbrewery Equipment Market to Grow by 9.25% between 2022 and 2023; Insights on Top Countries such as Germany, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's machinery and equipment industry has the highest productivity for engineering and technical personnel in the European Region. Demand will continue to grow in Germany in the future as current market developments demonstrate a significant increase in demand for technology-based advanced machinery. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microbrewery Equipment Market 2023-2027

The global microbrewery equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,923.15 million. The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the shift in consumers' tastes and preferences, increasing product innovations, and the growing demand for craft beer among millennials. However, the presence of substitutes may impede market growth.

Technavio report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (fermentation systems, mashing systems, cooling systems, filtering systems, and others), type (automatic, manual, and semi-automatic), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). To know about the contribution of each segment - Request a Sample Now!

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021 had an adverse impact on several regions including European countries. Several governments in the region-imposed lockdown and manufacturing plants such as those for microbrewery equipment stopped operations for 2020-2021 to contain the spread of the disease. The industrial supply chains and the import and export of raw materials were severely affected, impacting the production of regional microbrewery equipment during the first and second quarters of 2020. In Q4 2020 and H1 2021, industrial trade and operations in manufacturing plants for microbrewery equipment resumed with proper sanitization rules and social distancing guidelines in place, owing to the speeded-up vaccination programs in the region. Thus, the regional demand for microbrewery equipment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Vendors are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to enhance their presence in the market. The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market vendors, including ALFA LAVAL, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Criveller Group, Della Toffola Spa, GEA Group AG, Hypro Engineers Pvt. Ltd., KASPAR SCHULZ GmbH, KRONES AG, LEHUI, Malt Handling LLC, MEURA SA, Norland International, Paul Mueller Co. Inc., Portland Kettle Works, Pro Refrigeration Inc., Rite Engineering and Manufacturing Corp., Shanghai Equipment Co. Ltd., Specific Mechanical Systems Ltd., SpectraA Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and BrauKon GmbH. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a Sample Now!

Microbrewery Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist microbrewery equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the microbrewery equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the microbrewery equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microbrewery equipment market vendors

Microbrewery Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.85% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 14923.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALFA LAVAL, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Criveller Group, Della Toffola Spa, GEA Group AG, Hypro Engineers Pvt. Ltd., KASPAR SCHULZ GmbH, KRONES AG, LEHUI, Malt Handling LLC, MEURA SA, Norland International, Paul Mueller Co. Inc., Portland Kettle Works, Pro Refrigeration Inc., Rite Engineering and Manufacturing Corp., Shanghai Equipment Co. Ltd., Specific Mechanical Systems Ltd., SpectraA Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and BrauKon GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

