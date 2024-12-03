MicroBT's WhatsMiner M66S Devices Achieve Unprecedented Performance in Rosseau's Immersion Cooling System

Revolutionizing Bitcoin Mining: Enhanced Performance and Efficiency with Rosseau's Immersion Cooling and MicroBT's M66S Miner



TAYLOR, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fast-evolving world of Bitcoin mining, where uptime, efficiency, and hashrate performance are paramount, operators are increasingly turning to immersion cooling as the solution to the growing thermal challenges of increasingly powerful Bitcoin mining hardware.

rosseau.io Screenshot of M66S miner performance data in Rosseau One immersion system.

During a recent visit to Rosseau's state-of-the-art facility in Taylor, Texas, the MicroBT team witnessed firsthand the power of Rosseau's immersion cooling technology. The results were nothing short of extraordinary: the WhatsMiner M66S, which is among the most powerful ASIC miners on the market, achieved record-breaking performance when operated in the 'Rosseau One' immersion system.

MicroBT's Founder and CEO, Dr. Zuoxing Yang reflected on the performance of the M66 series miners in the Rosseau One immersion system "After thorough research on the performance of our miner under extreme conditions - the final data produced while using Rosseau's immersion system is amazing. It proves that our products have great potential waiting for customers to tap".

"Rosseau's cooling capability expands hashrate or revenue per device by as much as 50% while using a modest 14.5% more power per device" said Karth Potluri, co-founder of Rosseau. "In normal operation, the M66S miner delivers an impressive 268 THs at 18.5 W/TH. However, when cooled with the Rosseau immersion system, the M66S can achieve 400-425 THs per miner, operating continuously at over 8500W per device, even when ambient temperatures are above 40°C."

Staying ahead of the (power density) curve

In the race for greater efficiency and performance, Bitcoin mining machines are becoming more powerful and consequently generating more heat. "The WhatsMiner M66 is available with a 9000W power supply option, which makes it extremely powerful compared to other ASICs on the market" explains Potluri."Rosseau custom designs our immersion solution for each deployment so that clients can continuously operate their chosen miners at their desired power and hashrate level, even in hot and humid conditions like we have in Texas or the Middle East."

Rosseau's immersion system is designed to maintain optimal miner temperatures while operating miners at or above 8500W, so operations are safe and stable. Importantly, miners using a different immersion cooling system may not experience the same results.

For Bitcoin miners looking for reliable, long-term infrastructure, and superior hashrate performance per device, the combination of Rosseau's immersion cooling system and MicroBT's WhatsMiner M66S offers an outstanding solution.

About MicroBT (www.whatsminer.com): MicroBT stands at the forefront of blockchain technology, specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance mining hardware. Since its inception in 2016, MicroBT has rapidly ascended to become a cornerstone of the cryptocurrency mining industry with its acclaimed WhatsMiner series. Renowned for blending cutting-edge innovation with unparalleled reliability, MicroBT continues to shape the future of digital currency mining.

About Rosseau (rosseau.io): Rosseau solves bitcoin miners' temperature related downtime, maintenance, and low hashrate problems with record-setting immersion cooling solutions that are custom engineered and professionally installed. Their scalable technology empowers dramatic increases in ASIC performance, uptime, lifespan, and efficiency while lowering maintenance costs.

SOURCE Rosseau