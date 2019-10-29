MicroCBD™ by Earth Medicine - the Next Generation of MD-recommended CBD has Launched

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Medicine Hemp, the Hermosa Beach, California based CBD startup, has set out to answer the problem most consumers don't know about: the low absorption rate of CBD oil in the human body. Standard CBD oil can pass through the watery human body by up to 80%, resulting in higher doses which wastes money.



Dr. Luis Pacheco, of Earth Medicine Hemp CBD product photos from Earth Medicine Hemp

Their answer is MicroCBDTM, a broad-spectrum CBD formula based on nanotechnology. MicroCBDTM reduces the size of oil molecules by up to 10x so the human body can absorb them. Earth Medicine's line of tinctures and topicals are endorsed by Dr. Luis Pacheco, MD, FAAFP, widely known for his work in the Hispanic community, the USC Keck School of Medicine, and as a medical TV personality educating millions on health and wellness.



Earth Medicine's MicroCBD TM tinctures (named "Alive" & "Ease") are held in plant glycerin instead of the industry standard of MCT oil. The result is a water-soluble tincture built for superior absorption that is naturally sweet without added sugar or sweeteners. They aim to end what they refer to as "plant mouth," the unpleasant hemp taste of most CBD oils.

Their MicroCBDTM topical line, "Recover", boasts 85% organic ingredients, penetrating like a balm while drying like a lotion. "Some consumer problems with CBD balms," says Dr. Pacheco, "Is their greasiness and unpleasant smell, while CBD lotions can be too weak to penetrate the skin barrier. Recover smells great, is full of critical ingredients to relax the skin and assist delivery, and dries in two minutes without grease. I believe in these products and use them myself. Since being diagnosed with fibromyalgia, Earth Medicine CBD is part of my routine. It's natural, healthy, and safe."

Their CBD vape line, "Balance", has three simple vegan ingredients: food-grade carrier oil, terpenes, and broad-spectrum CBD. No propyleneglycol or vitamin E, and no MCT oil, which could be harmful to the lungs. "Vapes have gotten bad press from the actions of some irresponsible companies but we have to remember," says Josh Standifer, Co-founder and CEO. "Science has a lot of data on the efficiency of the lungs absorbing hemp compounds; they're one of the strongest vectors of absorption. So it comes down to quality. We wanted a robust vape product without CBD isolate [the cheapest form of CBD to produce]. My mom takes our entire product line. She lives on a fixed income. If it isn't premium quality and still affordable enough for her and people like her, I'm not interested. We're in this space to make lives better."



About Earth Medicine

Earth Medicine MicroCBDTM recipes are formulated under the oversight of Dr. Luis Pacheco, MD, FAAFP, Sports Medicine Expert. Their board is comprised of supplement veteran David Brubaker formerly of Leiner Health Products, CTO Michael Root formerly of Riot Games and current public board member of Hyrecar, VP of Finance John Gaebe formerly of Raytheon, and CEO Josh Standifer, who co-founded Earth Medicine after seeing CBD transform the life of his chronically ill mother.

Earth Medicine was founded in the September of 2018, came to market with its full product line eight months later, and is based in Hermosa Beach, California. All products are THC-free, broad-spectrum, lab-tested, and manufactured in an ISO9001 facility in Thousand Oaks, California. Earth Medicine claims to be a Smarter CBD, built for superior absorption. Its mission is to end discomfort one life at a time.

Contact information

Earth Medicine Hemp

703 Pier Avenue

Suite B631

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

310-896-5504

support@earthmedicinecorp.com

www.earthmedicinehemp.com

Social @earthmedicineinc

Media contact:

Glenn Wilk

228080@email4pr.com

949-241-7533

SOURCE Earth Medicine Hemp

Related Links

http://www.earthmedicinehemp.com

