Microchem Laboratory Reports Study Findings that Show "UVC-650" PleXus Device Effectively Sanitizes Large Areas of COVID-19 in Five Minutes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by Microchem Laboratory has found UVC-650 known as PleXus to be extremely effective in sanitizing large spaces of COVID-19 and other viruses, germs and infections in a matter of minutes.

The comprehensive tests performed by the respected ISO accredited laboratory in Austin, TX were conducted in full compliance with GLP regulations as stipulated by EPA and FDA.

The study found the UVC-650 created by PleXus Health Science , as a lightweight, easily maneuverable high-tech sun-slinger device that fires ultraviolet (UV) rays at the COVID-19 successfully destroyed 99.99% of the virus in 5 minutes at 5 feet away.

At 10 feet away, test results showed PleXus killed 99.98% of the virus in 5 minutes and at 15 feet away, 99.73% in 5 minutes, which would disinfect an area of 706.5 sq. ft. as well as sanitize 7,060 sq. ft. of air.

PleXus was designed to rapidly kill COVID-19 and any possible infections and contaminants that may be present in such places as gyms, offices, hospitals, bars, restaurants, and more.

"I really wanted users of the UVC-650 to have the comfort level of seeing credible evidence that PleXus is not only safe to use, but quickly effective in eliminating viruses," said PleXus Health Science CEO Dario Gristina.

"It's an easy-to-use solution for all establishments from hospitals to gyms, from offices to hotels well designed to be light-weight, easily maneuverable, and 100% natural and safe with no unpleasant odors or chemical residues so the users can walk right into their establishment after just five minutes of sanitizing," says CEO of PleXus Health Science, Dario Gristina.

The "UVC-650" is a lightweight, effective, safe, and high-tech system in which UV rays kill off viruses and germs, especially the COVID-19 virus. It can be used in all public establishments including hotels, offices, restaurants, gyms, and more. It uses high-powered Philips light bulbs and emits UV rays to eliminate COVID-19 and other microorganisms in spaces up to 706.5 square feet in five minutes.

A recent report concluded that PleXus's UVC-650 can now reduce microorganisms from 99.9% to 99.999%.

