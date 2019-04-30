Microchip Announces Production Release of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Products That Enable High-Voltage, Reliable Power Electronics

Microchip's 700 V SiC MOSFETs and 700 V and 1200 V SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBDs) join its existing portfolio of SiC power modules. The more than 35 discrete products that Microchip has added to its portfolio are available in volume, supported by comprehensive development services, tools and reference designs, and offer outstanding ruggedness proven through rigorous testing. Microchip now offers a broad family of SiC die, discretes and power modules across a range of voltage, current ratings and package types.

"SiC technology's accelerated evolution and adoption has begun, and Microchip offers both a long heritage in this market and the ongoing commitment to playing a leadership role in ensuring that global supply continues to meet growing demand for these products," said Rich Simoncic, senior vice president of Microchip's Discrete and Power Management business unit. "We are building out our portfolio with reliable products that are backed by the strong support infrastructure and supply chain that our customers need to execute and scale their development programs."

Microchip's SiC MOSFETs and SBDs offer more efficient switching at higher frequencies and pass ruggedness tests at levels considered critical for guaranteeing long-term reliability. The company's SiC SBDs perform approximately 20 percent better than other SiC diodes in these Unclamped Inductive Switching (UIS) ruggedness tests that measure how well devices withstand degradation or premature failure under avalanche conditions, which occur when a voltage spike exceeds the device's breakdown voltage. Microchip's SiC MOSFETs also outperform alternatives in these ruggedness tests, demonstrating excellent gate oxide shielding and channel integrity with little lifetime degradation in parameters even after 100,000 cycles of Repetitive UIS (RUIS) testing.

Microchip is one of the few suppliers to provide a range of both silicon and SiC discrete and module solutions. The company's products are ideally suited for the growing number of EV systems including external charging stations, onboard chargers, DC-DC converters and powertrain/traction control solutions. The new SiC devices are backed by Microchip's customer-driven obsolescence practice, which ensures devices will continue to be produced for as long as customers need them.

Availability

Microchip's expanded SiC portfolio is supported by a range of SiC SPICE models, SiC driver board reference designs and a Power Factor Correction (PFC) Vienna reference design. All the company's SiC products are available in production volumes along with their associated support offerings. A variety of die and package options are available for the SiC MOSFETs and SiC diodes.

For additional information, including pricing, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip's Microsemi SiC product portfolio website. To purchase products mentioned here contact a Microchip authorized distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

Application image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/33752618868

Chip shots : https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/46905654554

Block diagram: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/47577154982/

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 125,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, and Microsemi are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

SOURCE Microchip Technology Inc.

Related Links

https://www.microchip.com

