Microchip Smart Storage Adapters Now Interoperate Seamlessly with MegaRAC® SP-X Management Firmware from AMI for At-Scale Secure Storage Management

"Our Adaptec Smart Storage adapters are now easily combined with AMI's widely adopted MegaRAC SP-X remote storage management firmware solutions that enable server component monitoring, auto-discovery of system issues and other diagnostics from anywhere in the world," said Pete Hazen, vice president of Microchip's Data Center Solutions business unit. "Support for our adapters in the MegaRAC development framework speeds time to market for solutions that provide baseline remote management functionality and allows for easy customization to support additional features."

Interoperability between Adaptec Smart Storage adapters and MegaRAC SP-X manageability firmware powering embedded base management controllers (BMCs) reduces data center operational costs by enabling remote management capabilities including platform status monitoring and problem notifications, diagnosis and recovery. Out-of-band management enables the adapters to be reached directly over a network connection if the server is powered off or unresponsive and improves security by eliminating the need for proprietary software or host tools on either the server or storage system. AMI has leveraged a combination of the widely adopted management component transport protocol (MCTP) protocol and Microchip's StorageCore application programming interface (API) to add basic support for the Adaptec Smart Storage adapters in its MegaRAC development framework's Storage Adapter management tool.

"Combining Microchip's Adaptec Smart Storage adapters with MegaRAC SP-X BMC management firmware greatly simplifies the development of remote secure storage management solutions," said Stephen Bignault, director of business development with AMI. "We are proud to have worked closely with Microchip to add support for its adapters in our MegaRAC development framework and will deliver the required code packages, tools and development expertise to our mutual valued customers, enabling them to speed TTM and enhance their platform management capabilities."

Availability

Adaptec Smart Storage Adapters with MegaRAC support are available now. For more information, visit https://www.microchip.com/smartstorage or contact sales.support@microsemi.com.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

About AMI:

Founded in 1985 and known worldwide for AMIBIOS®, American Megatrends (AMI) supplies state-of-the-art hardware, software, and utilities to top-tier manufacturers of desktop, server, mobile and embedded systems. AMI's industry leading Aptio® V UEFI BIOS firmware, and MegaRAC® BMC and remote server management solutions continue to garner industry acclaim and awards around the world. In line with the diversity of its technology and product line, AMI is a member of numerous industry associations and standards groups, such as the Unified EFI Forum (UEFI) and the Trusted Computing Group (TCG). Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, AMI has locations in the U.S., China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan to better serve its customers. For more information on AMI, its products or services, call 1-800-828-9264 or visit ami.com.

