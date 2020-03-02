Microclimate Innovators Going Direct to End User and Fleet Operators

TUCSON, Ariz., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempronics, the leader in personal microclimate technology, is now selling its PCS-200 Personal Climate System directly to the end user. For the first time in the company's history, vehicle enthusiasts, professionals, and fleet operators can directly purchase an aftermarket solution to its integrated technology.

Personal Climate System 200 Work Truck version Cooling speed comparison in a hot vehicle

"We're getting a very positive response from OEM customers interested in an integrated solution that improves thermal comfort and reduces thermal stress, which can have an adverse effect on the health and performance of vehicle operators," said Don Dutton, President and CEO for Tempronics. "But there is also a large market of end users with existing vehicles who not only will appreciate the effectiveness of our patented personal climate technology, but who are also looking for energy efficient alternatives to traditional heating and air conditioning." The PCS-200 will be available through the companies ecommerce website and distribution partners.

The PCS-200 is based on a patented distributed thermoelectric technology that provides both conductive cooling and heating directly to an individual. Powered by Tempronics' patented Climate RibbonTM, a distributed thermoelectric technology that is highly efficient and extremely low energy, the PCS- 200 climate system has been specifically designed for the most demanding environments, including work trucks, power sports, and military and aviation platforms. The PCS-200 can be quickly attached to most vehicle seats and powered by a standard 12 volt power port.

Tempronics' personal climate technology also enhances performance by extending the range of electric vehicles by reducing HVAC energy load. This results in an extremely responsive and intense cooling and heating capability that is superior to competitive technologies, consuming less than 100 watts compared to traditional vehicle HVAC system that consume between 1 to 10 kilowatts.

About Tempronics: Tempronics, based in Tucson, Arizona, delivers personalized climate systems for improved comfort, performance, and well-being. Tempronics patented Climate RibbonTM is easily integrated into a variety of products including seating systems, wearables, and medical products. Fast, effective, and smart, Tempronics is eager to collaborate on addressing challenging thermal problems and improving products for end users. For more information, visit http://tempronics.com.

About PCS-200: The PCS-200 deploys the Tempronics Climate RibbonTM system originally designed for automobiles, work trucks, and military vehicles. The PCS-200 uses advanced materials to optimize thermal performance and durability. The unit is easy to install, with robust tie down straps to keep the unit securely in place, and powered with a standard 12V/10A power plug. Its light weight, slim form factor, and low power draw, makes it the perfect tool to help mitigate thermal stress and improve comfort in aircraft, vehicles, or home, commercial, or medical seating and extend range in EVs. Available at https://tempronics-pcs.com/

