MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Explores Unlocking the Quantum Codes of Time and Systems

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, focuses on conquering deep-level problems in the field of quantum technology, committed to injecting new vitality into global technological development. Among them, innovative research on quantum time and quantum system evolution problems is gradually unveiling a corner of the mysterious veil of the microscopic world, expected to reshape our understanding of the interaction between space-time and matter.

Within the framework of traditional physics, time is often treated as an externally given parameter, like a uniform ruler that ticks away along a predetermined path, marking the sequence of events. HOLO breaks away from conventional thinking and delves into the nature of time at the quantum level. In the model constructed by HOLO, time escapes the confines of a simple parameter and transforms into a dynamic entity represented by quantum operators.

Quantum operators, as the core element in the HOLO model, are analogous to the position operator in quantum mechanics' Schrödinger representation, showcasing unique multiplicative operator characteristics. The position operator plays a key role in describing the uncertainty of a particle's spatial position and its probability distribution, drawing an accurate depiction of the particle's "cloud-like" potential position distribution through complex calculations with the wave function. Similarly, the time quantum operator shatters the rigid, one-way, uniform flow of time in the macroscopic world, instead participating in the evolution of quantum states in an intrinsic manner, closely coupled with the quantum system. Time is no longer a passive recorder isolated from the system, but an organic part of the system's own properties, intertwined and influencing other quantum observables.

In order to more comprehensively and accurately describe the positional information in quantum spacetime, HOLO introduces the appropriate Positive Operator-Valued Measure (POVM). POVM holds a crucial position in quantum measurement theory, providing a powerful tool to address the uncertainty and probabilistic interpretation of quantum system measurement results. When working in conjunction with the familiar 3D position operator/metric, POVM acts like a precise navigator, not only capable of locating the 'trajectory' of microscopic particles in three-dimensional space, but also incorporating the time dimension as a quantum factor, together outlining a unique 'coordinate' in quantum spacetime. This means that, within this new theoretical framework, both the ever-changing spatial trajectory of microscopic particles and their subtle evolutionary rhythm in the time dimension can be presented in fine detail, offering a more solid foundation for scientists to delve deeper into the mysteries of the quantum world.

HOLO proposes that quantum evolution is essentially a process. This perspective challenges the traditional notion of partially deterministic evolution in quantum mechanics, pushing the randomness of the quantum world to a new depth. The Lüder projection hypothesis, originally used to explain the phenomenon of state collapse in quantum measurement, emphasizes the discontinuous and probabilistic change in the quantum state due to measurement. HOLO innovatively extends this hypothesis to encompass the spontaneous evolution of quantum systems over time. From this viewpoint, quantum systems no longer evolve along a predetermined, smooth trajectory; instead, at every moment, they face multiple possible 'branching choices,' much like being in a quantum maze full of forks, with the path taken governed by probabilistic laws.

HOLO, starting with the development of ultra-precise quantum clocks, aims to surpass the accuracy of any existing timing device, redefining the limits of time measurement. In the field of quantum communication, leveraging a deep understanding of quantum spacetime properties, HOLO seeks to achieve zero-delay and ultra-high security in information transmission. In the realm of quantum computing, it optimizes algorithm design, fully utilizing the random characteristics of quantum evolution to accelerate the solving of complex problems and unlock unprecedented computational power.

