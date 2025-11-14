MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Releases Next-Generation Quantum Convolutional Neural Network Multi-Class Classification Technology, Driving Quantum Machine Learning Towards Practicalization

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, has launched a groundbreaking technological achievement—a multi-class classification method based on the Quantum Convolutional Neural Network (QCNN) using hybrid quantum-classical learning. This method not only demonstrates the enormous potential of quantum computing in image recognition and complex classification tasks but also provides a new path for the development of artificial intelligence in the post-Moore era.

The launch background of this technology lies in the rapid popularization of deep learning in fields such as computer vision, speech recognition, and natural language processing, where classical neural networks are gradually encountering bottlenecks in computing power, energy consumption, and model complexity. Especially under the trend of continuously expanding data scales and increasing number of categories in classification tasks, the limitations of traditional computing architectures are becoming increasingly evident. At the same time, the rise of quantum computing provides unprecedented possibilities for breaking this bottleneck. Quantum computers utilize quantum characteristics such as superposition and entanglement to achieve parallel computing in an exponentially large computational space, and their advantages in combinatorial optimization, matrix operations, and probability distribution sampling highly align with the needs of machine learning.

The core of HOLO's this technology is a multi-class classification model that combines quantum convolutional neural networks with a hybrid quantum-classical optimization framework. The research team, based on the TensorFlow Quantum platform, has built a training mechanism that integrates quantum circuits and classical optimizers. In terms of input data, selected partial samples from the MNIST dataset, especially four types of handwritten digit images among them, as training and validation objects. Data encoding is completed through eight qubits, supplemented by four auxiliary qubits to support the computation and optimization process, forming a quantum computing framework that combines efficiency and scalability.

In terms of model design, HOLO proposed a brand-new quantum perceptron model. This model takes quantum state evolution and measurement as its core, introducing the feature extraction concept of convolutional neural networks into the quantum circuit structure. Unlike traditional neurons that rely on nonlinear activation functions to model complex patterns, the quantum perceptron naturally forms high-dimensional feature mappings using the superposition and entanglement effects of quantum gates, possessing the capability to express complex functions within a smaller parameter space. Further circuit optimizations include reducing redundant gate operations, improving the entanglement structure between layers, and introducing parameterized rotation gates after the convolutional layer to enhance nonlinear feature extraction, thereby ensuring that under the hardware-limited conditions of the NISQ (Noise Intermediate-Scale Quantum Computing) era, the model can still maintain good expressiveness and stability.

In the training process, the hybrid quantum-classical learning mechanism plays a key role. The quantum circuit is responsible for quantum state encoding and evolution of input samples, and outputs the measurement results as a quantum probability distribution; these results are then passed to the classical computing unit, normalized through the softmax activation function, and finally form classification probabilities. Subsequently, the system uses the cross-entropy loss function to measure the gap between the prediction results and the true labels, and iteratively updates the quantum circuit parameters through a classical optimizer. This design takes into account the advantages of quantum computing in feature modeling and the mature experience of classical computing in optimization algorithms, thereby significantly improving training efficiency and model convergence speed.

Experimental results indicate that in the task scenario of four-class classification, the performance of HOLO's quantum convolutional neural network is comparable in accuracy to that of classical convolutional neural networks under the same parameter scale. This conclusion not only proves the feasibility of quantum neural networks in practical tasks but also further reinforces the value of quantum machine learning as a future technological direction.

In terms of the technical implementation logic, this achievement mainly consists of three core stages: first is data encoding, where HOLO uses amplitude encoding to map MNIST images onto eight qubits, while utilizing auxiliary qubits to handle specific feature extraction tasks. Second is the quantum convolution module, which achieves the extraction of local features and the combination of global features through the arrangement of quantum gates and entanglement; this process is similar to the convolution kernel and pooling operations in classical convolutional networks, but manifests as higher-dimensional state evolution in the quantum state space. Finally, in the classification output stage, the probability distribution obtained from quantum measurements enters the softmax layer, and the rotation parameters of the quantum gates are continuously adjusted through the hybrid optimization framework, thereby gradually approaching the optimal solution. The overall process not only retains the logical structure of convolutional neural networks but also fully leverages the parallel computing advantages of quantum superposition states.

HOLO's this technology is not merely a simple model migration but an innovative achievement after deep optimization at the quantum circuit level. The proposal of the quantum perceptron effectively controls the circuit complexity, avoiding the noise accumulation issues caused by redundant gate operations; the optimized entanglement layer structure significantly enhances the model's expressive power, enabling it to capture more complex correlations between data. These innovation points lay a solid foundation for quantum neural networks in future large-scale practical applications.

From an industry background perspective, multi-class classification tasks are widely present in scenarios such as computer vision, medical image analysis, speech recognition, natural language processing, financial risk control, and more. Traditional deep learning methods have achieved tremendous accomplishments in these fields, but their high energy consumption, long training times, and strong dependence on computing resources are gradually becoming constraining factors. The quantum convolutional neural network method launched by HOLO was born precisely in the context of addressing these challenges. By transplanting classical convolutional structures into a quantum computing framework, this method not only reduces the computational complexity during model training but also provides the possibility for achieving true breakthroughs in computing power in the future as quantum hardware conditions gradually mature.

The significance of this technology is not limited to experimental verification on the MNIST dataset but lays the foundation for the application of quantum machine learning in more complex and broader tasks. With the continuous advancement of quantum hardware, more qubits, lower noise levels, and quantum chips with higher fidelity will gradually emerge, and models based on quantum convolutional neural networks are expected to expand to cutting-edge scenarios such as large-scale image recognition, real-time video processing, and natural language multi-class understanding. HOLO also plans to further optimize the scalability of quantum circuits in subsequent research and development, exploring the combination of multi-layer quantum convolutional networks with deep residual structures.

HOLO's quantum convolutional neural network multi-class classification technology based on hybrid quantum-classical learning not only demonstrates the unique advantages of quantum computing in artificial intelligence but also provides new solutions for addressing the bottleneck issues in the development process of deep learning. With the joint progress of future quantum hardware and algorithms, this technology is expected to truly move out of the laboratory and toward industrial applications, becoming an important force in leading the intelligent society.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

