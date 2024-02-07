MicroCloud Hologram Planned to Join the Communications Industry Association

News provided by

MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 05:20 ET

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Technology provider, today announced that it planned to join the Communications Industry Association.

The Communications Industry Association is a cross-sectoral, cross-regional and cross-ownership national industry organization and non-profit social and economic group. The Association constantly promotes technological innovation, technology export, and industry development in the communications industry, and contributes to the economic development of the communications field. The business unit in charge of the Association is the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Association carries out industry management, information exchange, business training, international cooperation, consulting services, etc., with the main objectives of promoting industry technological progress, improving product quality, strengthening economic and technological cooperation between enterprises and institutions, promoting unity, improving the quality of member units and economic benefits, and promoting communication products to meet the ever-increasing global demand and improve competitiveness in the international market.

The Association holds regular meetings to exchange with each other the experience of internal reforms and the situation of research, development, production and sales in each unit, to analyze the dynamics of foreign technological development, to study the development of the industry, to analyze the market, to discuss countermeasures together, and to reflect the problems and needs to the relevant departments. Over the past few years, many of the proposals put forward by the Association have received the attention and support of the relevant departments.

The Association has also carried out useful work and made certain achievements in coordinating institutional research and standard formulation for new technologies and products, and organizing product development by member units.

HOLO planned to join the Communications Industry Association in order to promote the development of the communications industry in the field of information technology innovation, in order to accelerate the development of a new generation of information technology and the integration of industry information technology innovation.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

Also from this source

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Announced Providing CMS for China's Largest New Energy Vehicle Company

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced that its subsidiary...

MicroCloud Hologram develops ChatGPT holographic virtual digital human technology

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced the development of a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.