Microcontroller market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global microcontroller market size is estimated to grow by USD 6947.49 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microcontroller Market 2023-2027

Global microcontroller market - Five forces

The global microcontroller (MCU) market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global microcontroller market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global microcontroller market as a part of the global semiconductors market within the overall global semiconductors and semiconductor equipment market. The parent global semiconductors market covers manufacturers of semiconductors and related products. Technavio defines semiconductor manufacturers as companies that are involved in the production of integrated circuits (ICs) such as memory, logic, analog, and micro components, optoelectronics, sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Global microcontroller market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global microcontroller market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (automotive, consumer devices, industrial, and others), product (32-bit microcontrollers, 8-bit microcontrollers, and 16-bit microcontrollers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Several industries are early adopters of advanced technologies. Due to the rising number of traffic accidents and strict international regulations on fuel efficiency and carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide emissions, automotive OEMs are incorporating advanced safety features like collision avoidance systems and blind-spot detection and alert systems into their vehicles. Furthermore, during the projection period, there will be a growth in demand for microcontrollers due to the ongoing advancement of autonomous driving as well as hybrid and electric vehicles.

Geography overview

By geography, the global microcontroller market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global microcontroller market.

APAC will account for 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The greater concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others, is the main reason why APAC dominates the worldwide microcontroller industry. APAC also serves as a hub for major semiconductor foundries, companies that outsource assembly and testing, and multinational technology firms that are engaged in the design, development, and production of semiconductor integrated circuits. Numerous leading businesses are putting their efforts towards expanding the number of manufacturing facilities in the area.

Global microcontroller market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles is one of the major drivers of the MCU market growth.

Microcontrollers are used in automobiles to control different electronic control unit (ECU) features such as seats, power windows, braking systems, safety systems, steering, taillights, and headlights. These functions allow autos to run efficiently.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for IoT and smart devices, and the growth of the consumer electronics industry will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing implementation of automation technologies across industries and the emergence of Industry 4.0 is one of the major trends in the MCU market growth.

Automation solutions are being implemented by industries to carry out their complicated manufacturing processes because they provide higher efficiency, predictive machine maintenance, enhanced safety, and increased profitability.

Moreover, adopting external flash memory for microcontrollers and developing edge computing will increase market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The manufacturing challenge is one of the major challenges to the MCU market growth.

The complexity of applications and microcontroller designs has resulted in longer development cycles for producing microcontrollers. This happened due to the fabrication of microcontrollers integrating increasingly complicated parts, gadgets, peripherals, or software features.

In order to compete in the market, they increasingly need quicker design-to-production and time-to-market cycles. Moreover, microcontroller vendors need to operate at economies of scale to attain a low ASP and stay profitable and competitive.

Hence, microcontroller manufacturing defects can impact large quantities of end products. This leads to an increased cost of defective microcontroller manufacturing, which can impact microcontroller production during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this microcontroller (MCU) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the microcontroller (MCU) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the microcontroller (MCU) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the microcontroller (MCU) market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microcontroller (MCU) market vendors

Microcontroller Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6947.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Arm Ltd., Arrow Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parallax Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., TOSHIBA CORP, Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd., and Zilog Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

