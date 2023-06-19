Microcontroller Market Global Market Report 2023: Thriving Healthcare Sector, Along With Increasing Usage of Consumer Electronics Boosts Growth

Dublin, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcontroller Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microcontroller market size reached US$ 24.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.41% during 2022-2028.



A microcontroller is a small-sized, self-contained microcomputer that is designed to perform a dedicated task and execute one specific application. It has an integrated circuit that consists of a programmable input and output peripherals such as timers, counters, memory (RAM, ROM and EPROM), along with various serial ports on a single chip.

Having low power requirements, microcontrollers are widely used in passengers cars and commercial vehicles; in consumer electronics such as cellphones, microwave ovens, cameras, and washing machines; office machines such as scanners, photocopiers, and printers, security systems, ATMs, etc. A more technologically advanced version of microcontrollers is used in aircrafts, marine vessels, medical life support systems and robots to perform critical tasks.



Microcontroller Market Trends:



The thriving healthcare sector, along with the increasing usage of consumer electronics, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In the healthcare sector, microcontrollers are extensively used in devices such as spirometers and heart rate monitors. They aid in minimizing the costs of medical devices and provide accurate information.

Furthermore, growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of health disorders are expected to drive the demand for medical devices, which, in turn, is expected to impact the market for microcontrollers positively.

In the consumer electronics sector, there is a need for devices with greater speed and higher functionality, which is expected to significantly drive product demand. Additionally, the proliferation of smart grid systems has also enhanced the requirement of microcontrollers across the globe.

These systems consist of the remote-control facility and digital communication that requires microcontrollers to function. Moreover, the efficient functioning of automobiles is enabled by microcontrollers. Several advanced features such as head-up display (HUD), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and movie and sound systems require microcontrollers for their efficient operation.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global microcontroller market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, architecture, memory and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

8-Bit

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit

Others

Breakup by Architecture:

8051 Architecture

AVR Architecture

PIC Architecture

ARM Architecture

Others

Breakup by Memory:

Embedded Memory Microcontroller

External Memory Microcontroller

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Powertrain and Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety and Security Systems

Infotainment and Telematics

Consumer Devices

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

