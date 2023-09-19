Microcontroller (MCU) Market - 2022 to 2027 | The widespread use of microcontrollers in automobiles drives market growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microcontroller (MCU) Market is projected to have remarkable growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.97% between 2022 and 2027. This expansion is expected to result in a substantial increase in market size, amounting to an impressive USD 9.03 billion growth. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals that the increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles, increasing demand for IoT and smart devices, and the growth of the consumer electronics industry are the primary driving forces behind this robust growth. Download a free sample report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microcontroller Market 2023-2027

The Microcontroller (MCU) Market report, covering the period from 2022 to 2027, encompasses an extensive examination of market segmentation, including application (automotive, consumer devices, industrial, and others), product (32-bit microcontrollers, 8-bit microcontrollers, and 16-bit microcontrollers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of key drivers, trends, challenges, and historical market data spanning from 2017 to 2021.

The market is driven by the widespread use of microcontrollers in automobiles. Microcontrollers play a crucial role in managing various vehicle functions, improving efficiency and performance. Modern cars rely on multiple microcontrollers for tasks such as diagnostics and power management, contributing to fuel efficiency. Additionally, automakers are incorporating advanced features like driver assistance systems and connectivity solutions, driving the demand for efficient microcontrollers. The growing focus on energy-efficient and autonomous vehicles further boosts the demand for microcontrollers in automotive applications.

The global Microcontroller (MCU) Market is growing due to the rise of edge computing. Edge computing involves running computing applications closer to where data is generated, improving network efficiency and speed. Microcontrollers are crucial for edge computing in IoT devices, handling various functions. Additionally, machine learning can enhance microcontroller efficiency, making it valuable for deploying algorithms. This trend is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

One of the challenges affecting microcontroller market growth is the manufacturing challenges. Increasing complexity in design and applications leads to longer development timelines. Shortening technology obsolescent windows requires shorter design-to-production cycles for competitiveness. The manufacturing process is critical, as complexity can introduce issues that need quick resolution, impacting end products and raising costs. These challenges impede market growth.

APAC is set to drive 65% of the global Microcontroller (MCUs) market's growth due to its concentration of OEMs, ODMs, semiconductor companies, and cost-effective manufacturing facilities. Leading firms are expanding their presence in the region.

Companies in the Microcontroller (MCU) Market are deploying various strategies, including strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to strengthen their market presence. Notable market players include:

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corp

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Parallax Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

TOSHIBA CORP

Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd.

Zilog Inc.

