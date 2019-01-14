Microcrystalline Cellulose Market (MCC) Potentially Worth US $ 1,241.4 Million by 2023

PUNE, India, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Microcrystalline Cellulose Market (MCC) is estimated at USD 885.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,241.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the pharmaceutical application has also helped increase the demand for MCC as it is widely used in the form of excipient. Apart from this, the significant demand from the emerging economies is one of the major opportunities for the MCC market.

Browse 79 Market Data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 102 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care,), Raw Material Source (Wood-based, Non-wood-based), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecasts to 2023" https://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/421927-microcrystalline-cellulose-market-by-application-food-beverage-pharmaceutical-cosmetics-personal-care-and-others-by-raw-material-source-wood-based-and-non-wood-based-and-by-region-trends-forecasts-to-2020.html .

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market (MCC) report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies are DowDuPont(US), Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation(Japan), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Roquette (France), DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Avantor Performance Materials Inc. (US), Gujarat Microwax Limited (India), Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd. (India)

MCC is widely used in pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetic & personal care applications. As it is chemically inert and not absorbed in the human body, it is widely used in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage applications as a thickener, stabilizer, binder, dispersant, and bulking & anti-caking agent.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care,), Raw Material Source (Wood-based, Non-wood-based), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecasts to 2023" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=421927 .

The non-wood segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023, in terms of both value and volume.

Non-wood-based MCC are being increasingly used in the MCC market, primarily because of the high demand for low cost non-wood-based MCC from various applications such as pharmaceutical and food & beverage.

The MCC market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, between2018 and 2023, in terms of both value and volume.

The MCC market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for MCC from the region's growing pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care applications which are extensively using MCC.

Order a copy of "Microcrystalline Cellulose Market (MCC)" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=421927

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted as follows:

By Company Type : Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3-40%

: Tier 1- 35%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3-40% By Designation : C level - 30%, Director level - 25%, and Others- 45%

: C level - 30%, Director level - 25%, and Others- 45% By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%,APAC -30%, and RoW - 15%

This report covers the Microcrystalline Cellulose Market (MCC) and forecasts the size of the market until 2023. The report includes the segmentation of the market based on application, source type, and region. Porter's Five Forces analysis and key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the MCC market have been discussed in the report. The report also provides company profiles and competitive benchmarking of major players operating in the market.

Another research titled ETFE Market Global Forecast to 2023 says, Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market is projected to grow from USD 352.4 million in 2018 to USD 518.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2018 and 2023. The eco-friendly and recyclable properties of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, increased demand for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene from various end-use industries, and better properties offered by ethylene tetrafluoroethylene than glass and other conventional fluoropolymers are driving the growth of the ETFE market across the globe. Companies such as The key companies profiled in this market research report include Asahi Glass Company (Japan), Daikin Industries (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), 3M (US), Quadrant (Switzerland), Guangzhou LiChang Fluoroplastics (China), Hubei Everflon Polymer (China), Ensinger (Germany), and Vector Foiltec (Germany) have been profiled in this 130 pages research report available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=320431 .

Explore more reports on Chemicals Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/chemicals/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Vishal Kalra

Corporate Headquarters

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

G+ / Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/111656568937629536321/posts

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports