Microcrystalline Cellulose Market size to grow by USD 401.24 million between 2022 to 2027| Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Amishi Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corp. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market size is expected to grow by USD 401.24 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the microcrystalline cellulose market. Technavio report provides a detailed analysis of major companies operating in the microcrystalline cellulose market including Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Amishi Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ashok Chem Pharma International, Avantor Inc., CelluTech Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Chemfield Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foodchem International Corp., J RETTENMAIER and SOHNE GmbH and Co KG, Libraw Pharma Excipients Pvt. Ltd., Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd., MINGTAI CHEMICAL CO. LTD, NB Entrepreneurs, Pharmatrans Sanaq AG, Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Sigachi Industries Ltd., and SixRing Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market 2023-2027

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd: The company offers microcrystalline cellulose, which is used as a texturizer, an anti-caking agent, a fat substitute, an emulsifier, an extender, and a bulking agent in food production.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy full report now for detailed company information

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to make a substantial 31% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Europe also presents major growth prospects for market players, with prominent microcrystalline cellulose producers and consumers such as Germany, France, Italy, and Russia. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products in Europe is set to have a favorable influence on market growth within the region.

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Pharmaceutical

Food and beverage

Cosmetics and personal care

Others

Material

Wood-based

Non-wood based

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East & Africa

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. A key factor driving this expansion in the global microcrystalline cellulose market is the pharmaceutical industry's robust growth. Microcrystalline cellulose finds widespread application as an excipient within the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in solid dosage forms such as tablets, owing to its exceptional compressibility characteristics.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download the free sample report here

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Binders Excipients Market: The binders excipients market share is expected to increase to USD 444.89 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Pharmaceutical excipients market: The pharmaceutical excipients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,831.84 million.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Material Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio