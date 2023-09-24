Microcrystalline Cellulose Market size to grow by USD 401.24 million between 2022 to 2027| Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Amishi Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corp. and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

24 Sep, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market size is expected to grow by USD 401.24 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the microcrystalline cellulose market. Technavio report provides a detailed analysis of major companies operating in the microcrystalline cellulose market including Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Amishi Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ashok Chem Pharma International, Avantor Inc., CelluTech Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Chemfield Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foodchem International Corp., J RETTENMAIER and SOHNE GmbH and Co KG, Libraw Pharma Excipients Pvt. Ltd., Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd., MINGTAI CHEMICAL CO. LTD, NB Entrepreneurs, Pharmatrans Sanaq AG, Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Sigachi Industries Ltd., and SixRing Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report now

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market 2023-2027

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd: The company offers microcrystalline cellulose, which is used as a texturizer, an anti-caking agent, a fat substitute, an emulsifier, an extender, and a bulking agent in food production.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy full report now for detailed company information

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to make a substantial 31% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Europe also presents major growth prospects for market players, with prominent microcrystalline cellulose producers and consumers such as Germany, France, Italy, and Russia. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products in Europe is set to have a favorable influence on market growth within the region.

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food and beverage
  • Cosmetics and personal care
  • Others

Material

  • Wood-based
  • Non-wood based

Geography 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. A key factor driving this expansion in the global microcrystalline cellulose market is the pharmaceutical industry's robust growth. Microcrystalline cellulose finds widespread application as an excipient within the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in solid dosage forms such as tablets, owing to its exceptional compressibility characteristics.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download the free sample report here

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the North America market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Binders Excipients Market: The binders excipients market share is expected to increase to USD 444.89 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Pharmaceutical excipients market: The pharmaceutical excipients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,831.84 million.

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Material
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Spray Gun Market size to grow by USD 247.09 million during 2022-2027| Growing paints and coatings market to drive the growth- Technavio

Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market to grow by USD 167 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 360 Destination Group, ATPI Ltd. and BCD Group - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.