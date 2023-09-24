Microcrystalline Cellulose Market size to grow by USD 401.24 million between 2022 to 2027| Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Amishi Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corp. and more among key companies- Technavio

24 Sep, 2023, 17:35 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market size is expected to grow by USD 401.24 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the microcrystalline cellulose market. Technavio report provides a detailed analysis of major companies operating in the microcrystalline cellulose market including Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Amishi Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ashok Chem Pharma International, Avantor Inc., CelluTech Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Chemfield Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Foodchem International Corp., J RETTENMAIER and SOHNE GmbH and Co KG, Libraw Pharma Excipients Pvt. Ltd., Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd., MINGTAI CHEMICAL CO. LTD, NB Entrepreneurs, Pharmatrans Sanaq AG, Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Sigachi Industries Ltd., and SixRing Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report now
Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd: The company offers microcrystalline cellulose, which is used as a texturizer, an anti-caking agent, a fat substitute, an emulsifier, an extender, and a bulking agent in food production.
Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis
North America is expected to make a substantial 31% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Europe also presents major growth prospects for market players, with prominent microcrystalline cellulose producers and consumers such as Germany, France, Italy, and Russia. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products in Europe is set to have a favorable influence on market growth within the region.
Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Application
- Pharmaceutical
- Food and beverage
- Cosmetics and personal care
- Others
Material
- Wood-based
- Non-wood based
Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
The pharmaceutical segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. A key factor driving this expansion in the global microcrystalline cellulose market is the pharmaceutical industry's robust growth. Microcrystalline cellulose finds widespread application as an excipient within the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in solid dosage forms such as tablets, owing to its exceptional compressibility characteristics.
