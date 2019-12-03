Microcrystalline Cellulose Market to Hit US$ 1.35 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a growth analysis report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the microcrystalline cellulose market is expected to surpass USD 1.35 billion by 2026. Expanding the pharmaceutical industry will induce significant growth potential for microcrystalline cellulose.

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market size estimated to cross USD 1.35 billion by 2026; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Rising R&D investment in the pharmaceutical industry will support the microcrystalline cellulose market expansion. For instance, according to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), in 2016, the total R&D investment of the pharmaceutical sector in the U.S. accounted to be around USD 60 billion. It is expected to rise owing to increasing manufacturer focus on product innovations and technological advancements to gain a competitive edge.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/688

Some major findings of the microcrystalline cellulose market report include:

Rising consumer inclination towards low fat and healthy food products.



Growing inclination towards obtaining MCC from non-wood sources.



Technological advancements to develop personal care products.



Strategic mergers and acquisition by industry participants to expand regional presence. Major industry players include Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd, Sigachi Industrial Pvt.Ltd., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd and FMC Corporation.

Advanced technologies and methods such as silicified microcrystalline cellulose (SMCC) have been developed to enhance the mechanical characteristics of the product. The method consists of a low compressible grade product that is co-processed by using silicon dioxide (SiO2) as companion excipient. In this method, 98:2 ratio of cellulose and silicon dioxide is used to obtain lubricated or silicified microcrystalline cellulose. SMCC possesses high inherent functionality and offers high intrinsic flow, compatibility and binding properties along with superior lubrication efficiency. It provides enhanced blending properties and helps in manufacturing distinctive and cost-effective formulations specifically in the case of tablets. This method can be used for both MCC-I and MCC-II to produce SMCC-I and SMCC-II respectively.

Browse key industry insights spread across 184 pages with 224 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Size By Source (Wood, Non-wood), By End-user (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings), Industry Analysis Report, Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/microcystalline-cellulose-mcc-market

Wood pulp is the major source of cellulose used in product manufacturing. The manufacturers engage in long term supply agreements with the end-use industries including food and pharmaceutical industries to strengthen the supply chain. However, the stringent environmental regulations are forcing the industry players to manufacture products from non-wood-based sources of the cellulose.

Food and beverages will witness a substantial growth in the microcrystalline cellulose market share owing to its use to increase the product shelf life by acting as a suspension stabilizing agent. It aids in preventing the sedimentation of insoluble particles by acting as a dispersing & suspending agent in dairy products. The non-reacting nature of the product with the milk protein supports its usability in the dairy sector.

Asia Pacific microcrystalline cellulose market will witness strong growth owing to increasing industrialization and urbanization and driving the demand for the paint & coatings products. The presence of emerging nations including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam will support the industry expansion. Further, high product usage in cosmetics and personal care industry is anticipated to escalate the product demand. High product requirements from multiple end-user industries are leading to a demand-supply gap. The production of microcrystalline cellulose has risen substantially to keep pace with the consumer requirements.

Make an inquiry about purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/688

Partial chapter from the report's table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Microcrystalline cellulose industry 360° synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Source by industry trends

2.1.3. Industry trends

2.1.4. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Microcrystalline Cellulose Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2015 - 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing trends

3.3.3. Profit margin

3.3.4. Value addition

3.3.5. Distributor channel analysis

3.3.6. Vendor matrix

3.3.6.1. List of key raw material suppliers

3.3.6.2. List of key manufacturers/distributors

3.3.6.3. List of key/potential customers

3.4. Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1. Patent analysis

3.4.2. Technology landscape

3.4.3. Future trends

3.5. Industry impact forces

3.5.1. Growth drivers

3.5.1.1. Global drivers

3.5.1.1.1. Rising demand for low-fat food in the food & beverage industry

3.5.1.2. Regional drivers

3.5.1.2.1. Strong growth indicators in the pharmaceutical industry in the U.S.

3.5.1.2.2. Robust growth in the personal care industry in Asia-Pacific

3.5.1.2.3. Growing paints & coating industry in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

3.5.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1. High production cost and comparatively lower yield

3.5.2.2. Availability of product substitutes in the industry

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. U.S.

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. China

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Competitive landscape

3.8.1. Strategic dashboard

3.8.2. Patent analysis

3.9. Porter's analysis

3.9.1. Supplier power

3.9.2. Buyer power

3.9.3. Threat of new entrants

3.9.4. Industry rivalry

3.10. Regional price trends

3.10.1. Cost structure analysis

3.10.1.1. R & D cost

3.10.1.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.10.1.3. Raw material cost

3.10.1.4. Distribution cost

3.10.1.5. Operating cost

3.10.1.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.10.2. Price by source

3.10.3. Price by industry

3.11. PESTEL analysis

Browse complete report TOC @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/microcystalline-cellulose-mcc-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

microcrystalline-cellulose-market.jpg

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market worth around $1.35 bn by 2026

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market size estimated to cross USD 1.35 billion by 2026; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Size

Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.