Microcrystalline Cellulose Market worth $ 1.90 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Microcrystalline Cellulose Market" By Source Type (Wood-based and Non-wood-based), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market was valued at USD 1.02 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.90 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=40706

Browse in-depth TOC on "Microcrystalline Cellulose Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Overview

The MCC market is being driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry. MCC is used as a stabilizer, binder, film-forming agent, suspension agent, and disintegrant in tablet formulations, ointments, and other topical treatment bases in the pharmaceutical industry. MCC is a critical and commonly utilized excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. It serves as a diluent and a binding agent in pharmaceutical formulations. It is often used in pharmaceutical formulations such as pills, capsules, and sachets. The increased manufacture of pharmaceutical items is driving the worldwide MCC market even further.

Emerging markets like China, Brazil, and India are rapidly growing markets that are expected to boost MCC demand even further. Microcrystalline cellulose is utilized in the manufacturing of a variety of food products, and it is favored as a hot and cold stabilizer in ice cream, canned meat, frozen food, and seasoning. The main component of the formula is cellulose, which is commonly regarded as a dietary fiber. It is used in nutritional and functional foods to improve the operation of the fat metabolizing gastrointestinal tract and expression enzymes.

In 2020, the worldwide foodservice market will be worth 3.5 trillion US dollars coupled with the increase in population which is growing at a rate of around 1.05% per year. As a result of these causes, demand for microcrystalline cellulose is increasing.

Key Developments in Microcrystalline Cellulose Market

In October 2019 , Rayonier Advanced Materials announced Cellulose Specialties Product Price Increases due to partially offset continued inflationary pressures and to sustain investment in its best-in-class, capital-intensive production capabilities to continue to meet the needs of its customers for high-quality products.

, Rayonier Advanced Materials announced Cellulose Specialties Product Price Increases due to partially offset continued inflationary pressures and to sustain investment in its best-in-class, capital-intensive production capabilities to continue to meet the needs of its customers for high-quality products. In January 2019 , JRS PHARMA's Weißenborn plant achieves a DQS EXCiPACT Certificate for the manufacture of Microcrystalline Cellulose and Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose, as well as Good Distribution Practice for the central logistic warehouse.

The major players in the market are DowDuPont (US), Rayonier Advanced Materials (Finland), Roquette (France), Avantor Performance Materials Inc. (US), Gujarat Micro wax Limited (India), Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd. (India), Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation (Japan), JRS Pharma GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), and DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG (Germany).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market On the basis of Application, Source type, and Geography`.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical



Food & Beverage



Cosmetics & Personal Care



Others

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, By Source Type

Wood-based



Non-wood-based

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Hydroxy Ethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market By Product Type (Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Food Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade), By Application (Building Material, Oilfield, Personal Care and Cosmetic, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Paper, Adhesives and Textiles), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Nanocellulose Technology Market By Product Type (CNC/NCC, MFC & NFC, and Others (ANC, BNC, TC, and CNY)), By Application (Composites, Pulp & Paper, Electronics Sensors, Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals, Others (oil & gas, cosmetics, and food)), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market By Grade (Industrial Grade Nanocrystalline Cellulose, Pharmaceutical/Food Grade Nanocrystalline Cellulose), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Source (Softwood Pulp, Hardwood Pulp), By Application (Composites, Personal Care, Packaging, Paper Processing, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Cellulose Acetate Market By Type (Plastic and Fiber), By Application (Photographic Films, Cigarette Filters, Tapes & Labels, Textiles & Apparel), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 7 coalescing agents breathing life into chemistry

Visualize Microcrystalline Cellulose Market using Verified Market Intelligence:



Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research