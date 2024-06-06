Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market size is set to grow by USD 440.3 million from 2024-2028, Growth of the pharmaceutical industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market size is estimated to grow by USD 440.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. The expansion of production facilities by key players in the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market is driving market growth. Asahi Kasei's completion of a second plant in Japan and JRS Pharma's new facility in the US increase capacity to meet rising demand and ensure stable supply. These developments underscore the industry's commitment to catering to a larger customer base and maintaining product availability.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market is currently experiencing significant growth due to its increasing usage in various industries. Key players in this market include Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), Sucrose, and Crystalline Cellulose (CCS). The demand for MCC is driven by its applications in pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial sectors. Freeze-drying and tableting are common methods used to produce MCC. The trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly products is also boosting the market, as MCC is derived from natural sources.

The market is competitive, with players focusing on product innovation and expansion into new markets to gain a competitive edge. The use of MCC in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and as a binding agent in tablets is a major trend in the pharmaceutical industry. The market is expected to continue growing due to its versatile applications and the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Market Challenges

The global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market may face hindrances due to the availability of alternative products. In the food and beverage industry, substitutes like carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), kappa-carrageenan, and croscarmellose sodium (CCS) can stabilize emulsions, reducing MCC's demand. Pharmaceutically, CMC also functions as a stabilizer, disintegrant, binder, and suspension agent. These alternatives' affordability and accessibility may limit MCC's growth potential during the forecast period.

The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market faces several challenges in its production and application. One challenge is the difficulty in producing high-quality MCC consistently. This is due to the complex process involved in converting cellulose into microcrystalline form. Another challenge is the high cost of production, which makes MCC an expensive excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the demand for MCC is increasing due to its use as a binding agent in tablets and capsules.

However, the supply of MCC is not keeping pace with this demand, leading to shortages and price fluctuations. Furthermore, the use of MCC in food and beverage applications is also increasing, but regulatory requirements and consumer acceptance are major challenges in this sector. Overall, the MCC market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and ensure sustainable growth.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Pharmaceutical

1.2 Food and beverage

1.3 Cosmetics and personal care

1.4 Others Material 2.1 Wood-based

2.2 Non-wood based Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Pharmaceutical- The pharmaceutical industry's expansion significantly drives the global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market. Pharmaceutical companies widely use MCC as an excipient due to its compressibility and binding properties. In tablet formulations, it functions as a binder, stabilizer, film-former, and disintegrant. Pharmaceutical-grade MCC is supplied as a white, freely flowing powder and is essential for producing various pharmaceutical formulations. The increasing production of pharmaceutical products will continue to boost MCC demand.

Research Analysis

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is a refined and partially depolymerized form of cellulose derived from alpha-cellulose. It is produced through a process called hydrolysis using mineral acids and then freeze-dried. MCC is widely used as an excipient in various industries, including pharmaceuticals for tablet formulations as a binder, disintegrant, and filler. In the drug development segment, it serves as a stabilizer, suspension agent, and film-forming agent.

MCC also finds applications in the processed food industry as a thickener and texturizer. Additionally, it is used in the personal care industry, rubber industry, and as a binder in ointments. MCC can be sourced from both wood pulp and non-wood sources, as well as lignocellulosic materials. It is also used in the production of suspoemulsions and as a disintegrant in tablet formulations. MCC is also used in the production of meats and dairy products as a stabilizer and binder.

Market Research Overview

The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market refers to the global trade of this essential excipient in pharmaceutical and food industries. MCC is a purified, crystalline cellulose derived from plant fibers, providing excellent flow properties, binding, and disintegrating characteristics. Its usage in pharmaceuticals aids in improving the bioavailability of drugs, masking unpleasant tastes, and enhancing the stability of formulations. In the food industry, MCC functions as a bulking agent, texturizer, and stabilizer.

The demand for MCC is driven by the increasing consumption of pharmaceuticals and functional food products worldwide. Additionally, the growing trend of vegetarian and vegan diets is expected to boost the market growth. The production process of MCC involves several stages, including purification, defibration, and crystallization. The market for MCC is segmented based on applications, end-users, and regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Pharmaceutical



Food And Beverage



Cosmetics And Personal Care



Others

Material

Wood-based



Non-wood Based

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

