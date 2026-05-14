Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion Driven by Pharmaceutical Expansion and Functional Food Demand - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microcrystalline cellulose market is growing steadily, valued at around US$ 1,556.9 million in 2025 and projected to reach US$ 2,504.6 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. This expansion comes from rising demand across pharmaceutical manufacturing, clean-label food formulations, and advanced nutraceutical products. MCC plays a vital role in tablet formulations, dairy alternatives, bakery products, and industrial coatings, offering excellent compressibility, stability, and texture enhancement.

Standardization of Pharmaceutical Excipients and Advanced Formulation Trends Drive Market Growth

The growing demand for microcrystalline cellulose is strongly linked to the pharmaceutical industry's increasing focus on excipient standardization, formulation efficiency, and regulatory compliance. MCC provides excellent compressibility, flowability, and chemical stability, making it essential for tablet and capsule manufacturing. Pharmaceutical companies rely on MCC to ensure dose uniformity, improve drug stability, and support high-speed production processes. Manufacturers are also investing in advanced MCC grades that improve direct compression and controlled-release formulations. Products such as Asahi Kasei's Ceolus™ UF and Sigachi Industries' HiCel series improve compactibility and formulation efficiency, supporting next-generation pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical demand is expanding rapidly as consumers increasingly adopt preventive healthcare products. MCC's multifunctional properties make it suitable for dietary supplements, vitamins, and wellness products, strengthening its role across global healthcare supply chains.

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Key Highlights

The global microcrystalline cellulose market is projected to rise from US$ 1,556.9 Mn in 2025 to US$ 2,504.6 Mn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Europe leads the global market with a 30.8% share, supported by strong pharmaceutical manufacturing, premium food applications, and rising clean-label product demand.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by expanding pharmaceutical production, abundant raw material availability, and increasing investments by major MCC manufacturers.

Refined wood pulp dominates the raw material segment, accounting for 84.5% of market revenue due to its high purity, scalability, and cost-efficient processing.

Pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals remain the leading end-use segment with a 57.6% market share, supported by rising tablet and capsule production worldwide.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on sustainable cellulose formulations, advanced co-processed MCC grades, and regulatory-compliant production technologies to strengthen market competitiveness.

Growing Use in Food, Beverage, and Sustainable Coating Applications

The increasing demand for clean-label and plant-based products is another major driver of the microcrystalline cellulose market. Food and beverage manufacturers are adopting MCC as a stabilizer, fat replacer, and texture-enhancing ingredient in dairy alternatives, bakery products, sauces, and functional foods. Its plant-derived nature aligns with consumer preferences for natural and sustainable ingredients. In Europe, premium food manufacturers increasingly use MCC to improve mouthfeel and product consistency while maintaining low-calorie formulations. MCC also supports clean-label requirements because it enhances texture without synthetic additives.

The paints and coatings industry is emerging as an important opportunity area. Manufacturers are incorporating MCC into water-based and low-VOC coatings to improve viscosity control, prevent pigment settling, and enhance surface coverage. Rising environmental regulations globally are encouraging producers to shift toward sustainable cellulose-based additives. Leading producers including Asahi Kasei, Nordic Bioproducts, and Sigachi Industries are expanding high-purity MCC grades optimized for industrial and food applications. These developments support the transition toward environmentally responsible formulations while improving product performance across industries.

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Key Highlight: Roquette Completes Acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions Strengthening Pharmaceutical Excipients Platform in 2025

A key development in 2025 was Roquette's completion of the acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions, marking a significant expansion of its global pharmaceutical excipients business. The transaction strengthens Roquette's position in drug delivery solutions and broadens its portfolio of high-performance excipients used in oral solid dosage and other pharmaceutical applications.

The acquisition integrates IFF Pharma Solutions into Roquette's existing pharma platform, enhancing its technical capabilities and global customer reach. The combined business is positioned to better serve pharmaceutical manufacturers with a wider range of formulation solutions, improving supply reliability and strengthening industrial capabilities across key markets.

The move reflects Roquette's focus on expanding its pharmaceutical excipients portfolio and reinforcing its presence in drug formulation support materials used in medicines. By combining both companies' expertise, Roquette strengthens its ability to deliver consistent excipient supply for global pharmaceutical applications.

This signals continued consolidation in the pharmaceutical excipients market, with companies strengthening integrated formulation capabilities and global supply networks to support drug manufacturing and delivery system innovation.

Segmentation Insights: Abundant Refined Wood Pulp Supply Strengthens Market Leadership Worldwide

Refined wood pulp dominates the global microcrystalline cellulose market, accounting for a substantial 84.5% of market share. Its leadership is supported by abundant global availability, cost-effectiveness, and superior compatibility in manufacturing pharmaceutical-grade MCC. The segment is widely preferred due to its high purity, excellent compressibility, and consistent quality, making it essential for excipients, stabilizers, and food formulations. Pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly rely on refined wood pulp-based MCC to meet stringent regulatory standards and support large-scale tablet and capsule production. Rising demand for clean-label, plant-derived, and sustainable ingredients across pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and cosmetics further strengthens adoption. Established supply chains and scalable processing capabilities also provide manufacturers with reliable raw material sourcing. These advantages ensure refined wood pulp maintains its dominant position over cotton linters and other cellulose alternatives globally.

Regional Insights: Europe Leads Global MCC Demand While Asia Pacific Records Fastest Growth

Europe holds the largest share of the microcrystalline cellulose market, accounting for approximately 30.8% of global value, supported by strong pharmaceutical production, premium food applications, and strict regulatory standards. Countries across the region increasingly use MCC in functional foods, dairy alternatives, and nutraceutical formulations. The region's advanced healthcare systems and growing clean-label trends continue to support demand for high-purity cellulose ingredients.

North America follows with a significant market share of 25.3%, driven by its advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing base and rising generic drug production. The region's focus on innovative drug delivery systems and nutraceutical consumption strengthens demand for pharmaceutical-grade MCC. Technological advancements, including co-processed and high-flowability MCC grades, further support market growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by strong pharmaceutical production in China, India, and Japan. The region benefits from abundant raw material availability, cost-effective manufacturing, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. India's growing pharmaceutical exports and China's large-scale manufacturing ecosystem continue to strengthen regional production capacity.

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Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Refined Wood Pulp

Cotton Linters/Others

By End-use

Pharma & Nutraceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Paints & Coatings

Construction & Cement

Misc. (Plastic & Rubber, Paper & pulp, 3D Printing Materials, Textiles, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sigachi Industries, Roquette, IFF Pharma Solutions, and Mingtai Chemical.

Asahi Kasei continues expanding its Ceolus™ MCC production capabilities, focusing on high-performance and low-nitrite grades for advanced pharmaceutical formulations.

Sigachi Industries is strengthening its global presence through advanced co-processed MCC grades and integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities serving more than 65 countries.

Roquette expanded its excipient portfolio through the acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions, enhancing supply chain capabilities and pharmaceutical-grade MCC offerings.

Mingtai Chemical leverages large-scale production capacity and strong regional distribution networks to support pharmaceutical, food, and industrial applications.

Companies across the market increasingly focus on sustainability, specialty cellulose formulations, digital quality monitoring, and strategic partnerships to strengthen competitiveness and global market reach.

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