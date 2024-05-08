Microcurrent Pioneer Bio-Therapeutic Launches Professional Grade, Handheld Facial Sculpting Unit: the bt-sculpt®

Skin Fitness Just Got More Current

SEATTLE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the bt-sculpt®, a revolutionary facial toning unit created by Bio-Therapeutic, a family-owned legacy brand widely recognized as the leader in microcurrent technology. Designed to deliver the ultimate skin fitness experience by providing professional grade lifting, toning, sculpting, and firming, the bt-sculpt is powered by the brand's patented, preprogrammed Suzuki Sequencing, the result of 50 years of expertise within the microcurrent landscape. Available now on BioTherapeuticSpa.com and on Amazon.com for $395.00, skin fitness just got more current with the launch of the bt-sculpt.

Founded on the understanding that the body is a subtle electrical instrument, Bio-Therapeutic set their sights on developing a simple-to-operate, consumer-facing and rechargeable unit that could be used single-handed. Delivering optimal lifting of the facial landscape, superior skin coverage, and advanced results, the bt-sculpt is dynamically calibrated 1,024 times a second to ensure consistent current delivery to the skin. As every person is unique, the unit's consistent current delivery is a result of real time dynamic adjustments, meaning that the bt-sculpt will deliver neither too much nor too little, but instead an optimized amount of microcurrent best suited for the individual user.

The bt-sculpt is equipped with a unique, patent pending K4iTEK™ self-tensioning probe system, inclusive of four probes that provide an ideal amount of kinesthetic lift, leveraging two channels of frequency specific microcurrent across four independently controlled energy pathways. Crafted with ultra-pure martensitic stainless steel probe heads, an attribute unique to Bio-Therapeutic, while the upper probes stay in place, the lower probes are equipped with a unique spring system that provides the perfect amount of lift for an anatomically optimized service. Featuring a distinct shape and precision textured finish, each of the four probes are created to ensure perfect skin contact and tension during each session, the key for exceptional coverage and lifting.

Ushering in a new era of skincare results, accelerate your skincare regimen at the press of a button with the bt-sculpt's advanced control panel, a simple to operate feature that provides access to two powerful Suzuki Sequencing programs. Choose from LIFT, for unsurpassed facial lifting, or select SKIN for advanced skinwork that will amplify your favorite serums and targeted skincare solutions.

GENERAL USAGE INSTRUCTIONS:

Preparation: Begin with a freshly cleansed complexion, then follow with a thin layer of Bio-Therapeutic's Restyfluid all over the face to maximize hydration. For added moisture, mist the face with Bio-Therapeutic's Aquafuse Hydrate throughout the session.

Power On: Press and hold the power button for .5 seconds to power on.

Application: Each mode corresponds with the application techniques outlined below. Within each mode are power level options from 1 (low) to 5 (high). When working around the eyes, and if you have sensitive skin, use a lower option. It is recommended to start on a lower power level, moving to the next level up following 3 - 4 sessions.

Each mode corresponds with the application techniques outlined below. Within each mode are power level options from 1 (low) to 5 (high).

Usage: It is suggested to use the bt-sculpt up to three days per week.

Face Technique Application: The facial technique applications are movements that follow the natural contour of the face. Most movements require a lift and hold technique.

Skin Technique Application: Skin technique applications are light movements that cover the entire face. The electrode probes should stay in contact with the skin at all times, denoted by the conductivity indicator light on the control panel.

HOW TO: LIFT

LIFT Mode helps to sculpt the facial landscape, combining the benefits of True Microcurrent with precision-calibrated kinesthetic lifting.

To use, press the LIFT button to enter Lift Mode. Press LIFT again for power level 1, continuing to press until you reach the desired power level, indicated by the numbers 1 - 5.

Hold each of the following movements for 12 seconds and apply techniques to both sides of the face. Lift Step 1:



Lower Probes: Under jaw line Upper Probes: Under cheekbone Technique: Grip with the lower probes placed under jaw line and angle upward, gripping the area and holding it with upper probes just under cheek bone. Hold: 12 seconds Lift Step 2:



Lower Probes: Under the cheekbone Upper Probes: Under the eye orbit Technique: Grip with lower probes placed under cheekbone and angle upward, gripping the area and holding it with upper probes under the eye orbit. Hold: 12 seconds Lift Step 3:



Lower Probes: Corner of mouth Upper Probes: In front of ear Technique: Grip with lower probes placed near the corner of the mouth, gripping the area, and holding it with a firm, upward angle with upper probes near the ear. Hold: 12 seconds Lift Step 4:



Lower Probes: Outer corner of mouth Upper Probes: Inner corner of eye Technique: Grip with lower probes placed near the outer corner of the mouth, gripping the area, and holding with a gentle upward angle, with upper probes placed near the inner corner of the eye. Hold: 12 seconds Lift Step 5:



Lower Probes: Under the eyebrow Upper Probes: Above the eyebrow Technique: Grip with lower probes placed below the brow, gripping the area and holding with a gentle upward angle, with upper probes on the forehead near the hairline. Hold: 12 seconds



HOW TO: SKIN

SKIN Mode offers a unique True Microcurrent sequence that helps optimize your finishing products while energizing the skin.

Ahead of entering SKIN Mode, apply the bt-cocktail Ampoules to provide optimal hydration and glide.

To use, press the SKIN button to enter Skin Mode. Press SKIN again for power level 1, continuing to press until you reach the desired power level, indicated by the numbers 1 - 5.

Move probes gently across the face, in a back and forth or circling movement, covering the entire area. Note that both upper and lower probes should stay in contact with skin at all times.

As a result of an observational study, after just one session, testers saw a 25.4% improvement in the appearance of wrinkles, and a 6.4% improvement in skin texture appearance. Even more impressive is that after just one session, participants' perceived TruSkin Age® was reduced by 2 years as deduced by Canfield Visia, a visual measurement that compares skin metrics against a large dataset to determine visually perceived age.

Additional, noteworthy results include:

43.4% improvement in the appearance of wrinkles after three weeks

10.8% improvement in appearance of skin texture after three weeks

Participants' median visually perceived TruSkin Age® looked 3.5 years younger after three weeks (as deduced by Canfield Visia)

"With over thirty design iterations and five years of engineering, we are incredibly proud to introduce consumers nationwide to the new bt-sculpt," states David Suzuki, CEO of Bio-Therapeutic and licensed skin therapist. "An ideal gateway into microcurrent services, the bt-sculpt brings the most advanced technology into home care regimens, providing an optimal level of facial lifting with minimal time and effort. We are very excited to hear consumers' response on the transformative results they will experience both with immediate and continued use of the bt-sculpt."

In addition to the bt-sculpt being FDA approved, as a company, Bio-Therapeutic is an FDA registered medical device manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington with ISO-9001, ISO-13485 and MDSAP certifications. Bio-Therapeutic's technologies are engineered and assembled in the USA and are CE safety compliant.

Introduce the powers of microcurrent technology into your daily routine with Bio-Therapeutic's bt-sculpt, available now on BioTherapeuticSpa.com and Amazon.com for $395.00.

Bio-Therapeutic is a minority, family-owned company based in Seattle, Washington. The company was founded nearly 50 years ago on an understanding that the human body is itself an electrical system and sought to bring Eastern concepts of wellness together with cutting edge technology innovation. The company is owned by husband-and-wife team, David and Dena Suzuki, and is still boldly pushing the boundaries of skin care innovation from their headquarters in Seattle. Bio-Therapeutic is an FDA registered medical device manufacturer, MDSAP accredited, ISO 9001 / ISO 13485 certified, and all equipment is CE safety compliant. Bio-Therapeutic designs and assembles its equipment locally in Seattle, and ships to more than 35 countries worldwide. Learn more about the brand and its technologies on Bio-Therapeutic.com.

