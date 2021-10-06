Microcurrent Skincare Brand NuFACE® Launches New Ionized Super Booster Serums

SUPER SERUMS. BOOSTED BENEFITS. Meet the Super Antioxidant Booster —a nourishing, antioxidant-rich serum booster that serves as skin's ultimate protector, shielding against potential damage caused by blue light and other environmental aggressors. The formulation of IonPlex™ technology and ingredients like carnosine and edelweiss extract combined with a concentrated superfruit blend, leave skin detoxified and looking instantly tighter, brighter, and smooth with every drop.

Say hello to your skin's ultimate corrector, Super Peptide Booster. This booster-serum powerhouse is formulated with our IonPlex™ technology along with a triple-peptide complex and botanical extracts to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Each completely clean drop delivers a surge of ingredients such as orchid stem cells and peony root extract to improve skin firmness and elasticity, while leaving you looking instantly revitalized and radiant.

Client customization and versatility is the real power behind each of these innovative, IonPlex™ Ionized Super Boosters—give every treatment a boost and enhance NuFACE® results when applied before any lift. Whether you're prepping for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift® by applying a few drops prior to your Microcurrent Activator or using these Super Boosters as a stand-alone serum on "days off," there's power in every drop. Plus, each Super Booster can be used on their own or cocktailed together for an even more powerful skincare punch.

IONPLEX™ IS THE SUPERPOWER

"We specifically designed our Super Boosters with IonPlex™ technology to help enhance your NuFACE® experience. IonPlex™ is a precise combination of electrically charged minerals, known as ions, and glacial water. Ions conduct the microcurrent while the glacial water hydrates the skin, preparing the skin for optimal NuFACE® microcurrent conductivity—more ions, means better microcurrent results. Adding 3-5 drops prior to your Microcurrent Activator will make a world of difference when it comes to long-lasting results and youthful-looking skin," said Tera Peterson, NuFACE® Co-Founder and Microcurrent Aesthetician.

A SUPER STEP INTO THE SKINCARE WORLD

With the continuation of their Ionized Skincare lineup, NuFACE® aims to enter a new category in the marketplace, creating a total 360-approach to the way clients care for their skin. "The innovative, ion-focused formulas are unlike anything anyone else is doing. With the launch of Ionized Super Boosters, we want to give our clients a holistic microcurrent routine from start to finish, where everything works together to help them feel confident and beautiful every time they use NuFACE®," said Mike Larrain, CEO. "Our IonPlex™ Ionized Super Boosters are just the beginning."

Shop NuFACE® Ionized Super Boosters ($65 each) online at NuFACE.com starting October 6, 2021.

About NuFACE®

Founded in 2005 by aesthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, Tera Peterson (also an aesthetician) and Kim Morales, NuFACE® is the leader in at-home microcurrent beauty devices. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE®'s award-winning products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. NuFACE® is an omni-channel business with its products distributed across the professional, prestige and specialty retail, direct-to-consumer, eCommerce, home shopping and international channels—including to premium retailers such Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Neiman Marcus, SpaceNK, Revolve, and many more; to top spas and medical offices; and to the large and rapidly growing beauty markets of China and Korea. With category defining products, an authentic professional heritage, highly visible and clinically shown results, and endorsements from skin care professionals, NuFACE® has gained a strong following among celebrity clientele, influencers, and a growing base of loyal, passionate clients.

