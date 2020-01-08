Microdesk Acquires Stake in M2 Technologies

Founded in 1999, M2 Technologies is an Autodesk Gold partner and has been providing manufacturing companies with world-leading technology and consulting to improve their design and manufacturing processes. For more than 20 years, M2 has focused on innovative processes and workflows that include Generative Design, Computer-based Simulation, Rapid Prototyping, Integrated BIM content delivery and advanced EAM process within manufacturing organizations. This integrated workflow allows their clients to be more efficient and more profitable while improving sustainability.

"M2 is defining themselves as a leader in BIM for Manufacturing with a focus on urbanization and sustainability," said Microdesk Principal and CEO Michael DeLacey. "As a leading BIM consultancy in the Architectural, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) space, we feel that we are very well aligned and the synergies resulting from a more formal relationship will fuel innovation and amplify our goals of reducing the environmental impact of urbanization."

M2 Principal Matthew Burke stated, "This is great news for everyone. The expertise that Microdesk brings complements our existing business strategy and will provide unprecedented opportunities. It enables us to address the needs of our customers more comprehensively than ever before."

The companies are similar in their culture, business model and strategies. Microdesk and M2's combined teams will surpass 300 employees, across the globe, more than 200 of whom are technology consultants.

About Microdesk:

Microdesk is a global AECO industry consulting firm dedicated to assisting design, construction and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design and Construction (VD&C) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) to keep pace with the demands of Urbanization and the need for Sustainability. By combining partnerships with the world leaders in Software, such as Autodesk and IBM, with a vision and passion for meeting the demands of and reducing the environmental impact of urbanization, our extensive team of industry experts is redefining project delivery and asset management.

About M2 Technologies:

M2 Technologies is a technology consulting firm for the manufacturing industry, focused on helping manufacturers improve productivity and process efficiency while reducing manufacturing costs. Using generative design, best in class manufacturing, and asset management processes, our team of experts help manufacturers to become more sustainable, more profitable and more prepared to meet the demands of urbanization.

