Microdesk and IrisVR Announce "Bring Your Own BIM" (BYOB) Sessions at AIA 2018

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microdesk, the nation's largest AECO industry consultancy, and IrisVR, a leading virtual reality software for AEC firms, today announce open registration for the first "Bring Your Own BIM" (BYOB) event to be held at the 2018 American Institute for Architecture (AIA) Conference in New York City in June. The sessions will provide AIA attendees a chance to complete an in-depth review of their design in virtual reality.

Bring Your Own BIM (BYOB) sessions will offer a unique opportunity for architects to perform an immersive design review of their 3D model with the BIM experts from Microdesk and Prospect software from IrisVR. The BYOB sessions secure uninterrupted time for participants to explore their 3D model in a true to scale environment via Prospect and ask any questions they might have about VR technology and implementation.

"We are excited about this opportunity to provide AECO professionals with an educational and hands-on experience to increase their understanding of VR," said Peter Marchese, Senior Technical Evangelist at Microdesk. "This initiative to expand the utilization of efficient and sustainable technologies, including VR, underscores our commitment to improving communication, collaboration, and workflow throughout the building lifecycle to meet the increasing demands of urbanization."

The individual, 30-minute sessions will take place on Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22 between 1:00 pm and 3:15 pm at the shared Microdesk and IrisVR Booth #1362 at the Jacob Javits Center. Microdesk and IrisVR representatives will be available to guide the participants through their BYOB session using Oculus Rift headsets. Attendees must register in advance at Bring Your Own BIM to secure a time slot and submit their BIM model to byob@irisvr.com by June 15th.

Attendees, who do not register for a session, will be able to join a regular demo and perform a VR walkthrough of a sample file and ask questions. Microdesk and IrisVR will be sharing space at Booths 1366 and 1362 in the Software & Technology section of the Expo Hall.

For more information on BYOB at AIA 2018 visit the official event page here: http://info.irisvr.com/bring-your-own-bim-into-virtual-reality-aia-2018.

About Microdesk

Microdesk is a technology consulting firm providing technical services for successful planning, design, construction, operations, and maintenance of land and buildings. Combining vision with the latest Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design & Construction (VD&C), and Asset Management tools and the talent of Microdesk's consulting team, Microdesk aids clients in successfully managing the entire building and infrastructure project delivery process. For more information visit www.microdesk.com.

About IrisVR

IrisVR creates the leading software tools for immersive design review and collaboration. Prospect by IrisVR is a desktop product used by design firms, BIM and VDC teams, and engineers to instantly communicate design intent and regularly collaborate with stakeholders around the world. Because IrisVR integrates with Revit, Rhino, SketchUp, and other 3D tools out of the box, you can generate true to scale walkthroughs in less than 10 seconds. For more information, visit www.irisvr.com.

