Microdesk Launches BIMrx to Increase Efficiency Across Project Teams of Revit and Non-Revit Users

BIMrx was designed to help increase efficiency when making large-scale changes by democratizing data that enables Revit-and non-Revit-powered users to make updates or calculations. The application retrieves data from a Revit model and pushes it into Excel, allowing users to edit, measure and report at will. The new plugin can help speed up data entry by using Excel formulas and tools, update models with information from non-Revit users or sources, and manage assets by merging model-based information with outside sources.

"BIMrx is our first mass appeal product and it is going to have a major impact on Revit users, non-users and project teams as a whole," said Michael DeLacey, Microdesk principal and CEO. We are excited to offer a data manipulation environment for Revit that will enhance the way project teams work inside and outside Revit. We have set ambitious goals in our fiscal year 2020 for BIMrx and expect its success will lead to rapid developments of the application and future products."

This application along with the Microdesk Accelerator tool are prime examples of how Microdesk constantly strives to enhance and support the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Owner (AECO) industry. The application is available for download on Microdesk's website. To learn more about BIMrx visit: https://www.microdesk.com/bimrx/.

About Microdesk:

Microdesk is an Autodesk reseller and technology consulting firm for successful planning, design, construction, operations, and maintenance of land and buildings. Combining vision with the latest Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design & Construction (VD&C), and Asset Management tools and the talent of Microdesk's consulting team, Microdesk aids clients in successfully managing the entire building and infrastructure project delivery process.

Media Inquiries: marketing@microdesk.com

SOURCE Microdesk

Related Links

http://www.microdesk.com

