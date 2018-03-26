Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software

Microdesk's position in the global AECO marketplace and leading the Americas in Autodesk Cloud software can be attributed to the company's deep-rooted belief that globalization and urbanization are real macro challenges. They are addressing these initiatives by working with AECO leaders and utilizing innovative cloud technologies and methodologies to ensure these macro demands are being met in an intelligent and sustainable way.

"I am very proud we were recognized with the prestigious Platinum Club Award from Autodesk," said Michael DeLacey, Microdesk principal. "Autodesk has been a great partner to us over the past 25 plus years. The success we've had with Autodesk Cloud technology confirms that the AECO industry is finding modern solutions to address the global pressures of urbanization and growth of mega cities. We can't build the way we did 50 years ago and meet these demands, which means we must continue to innovate to ensure our clients' success and ability to meet future needs."

Microdesk is a technology consulting firm providing technical services for successful planning, design, construction, operations and maintenance of land and buildings. Combining vision with the latest Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design & Construction (VD&C), and Asset Management tools and the talent of Microdesk's consulting team, Microdesk aids clients in successfully managing the entire building and infrastructure project delivery process.

