Microdesk Recognized as Panzura Partner of the Year

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global BIM consulting firm Microdesk, a leading provider of business and technology services for the design and construction industry, today announced it has been awarded 2019 Partner of the Year by enterprise cloud data management company Panzura.

Microdesk partnered with Panzura in 2014 to help companies address the critical need for high performing data management with innovative cloud technologies. Microdesk's Cloud Solutions team, led by CIO veteran Ray Sirois, was an integral component to the success of the partnership. By working closely with Panzura, the Cloud Solutions team has been able to craft best-in-class cloud services that maximize performance for customers.

Together, Microdesk and Panzura provide enterprise-class data services that include centralized storage management, networking and security. Panzura enables teams to easily access and share BIM models and files regardless of physical location, while enhancing data protection.

"We're proud to accept this Partner of the Year award. It is an achievement that highlights the value we jointly deliver to organizations," said Michael DeLacey, Microdesk Principal and CEO. "Our work with Panzura demonstrates our dedication to helping the AECO industry find modern solutions to address the global pressures of urbanization and growth of mega cities."

Microdesk also partners with global industry leaders, Autodesk and IBM and has expanded into IT Infrastructure and CIO Advisory Services. With more than 230 consultants on staff, 20 developers, a CIO team, and 13 offices spanning the US and UK, Microdesk helps clients around the globe find intelligent solutions for their complex business challenges.

For more information about Microdesk and Panzura, visit: https://www.microdesk.com/software/panzura/

About Microdesk:

Microdesk is a global AECO industry consulting firm dedicated to assisting design, construction and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design and Construction (VD&C) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) to keep pace with the demands of Urbanization and the need for Sustainability. By combining partnerships with the world leaders in Software, such as Autodesk and IBM, with a vision and passion for meeting the demands of and reducing the environmental impact of urbanization, our extensive team of industry experts is redefining project delivery and asset management.

About Panzura:

Panzura optimizes enterprise data storage management and distribution in the cloud, making cloud storage simple and secure. Panzura's revolutionary global cloud storage solution seamlessly combines the flexibility, performance, and productivity benefits of distributed storage with the manageability, security, and cost benefits of centralized storage, overcoming fundamental "administrator vs. user" and "budget vs. performance" conflicts. With Panzura, data location no longer affects usage. Panzura: Cloud Storage Made Seamless. For more information, visit www.panzura.com.

