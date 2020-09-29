Microdesk Releases BIMrx Fabrication DBS, an Optimized Database Solution for Revit

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global BIM and EAM consulting firm Microdesk, a leading provider of business and technology services for the design and construction industry, has released BIMrx Fabrication DBS, an optimized database solution for Fabricators, Detailers, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Managers.

The all-in-one solution features over 1,800 parts from more than 30 of the top manufacturers, quarterly releases with additional parts and manufacturers, consistent global naming conventions, a native integration with BIMrx Fabrication and superior product support from Microdesk's extensive team of consultants.

BIMrx Fabrication DBS was built by Microdesk's team of experienced fabrication specialists and VDC modelers to streamline fabrication without sacrificing quality or consistency. The database eliminates mismatched connector errors, inconsistent materials, unorganized folder structure, incorrect Bill of Materials and time spent searching for parts.

"BIMrx Fabrication DBS is another piece of our commitment to assist the AECO industry with improving productivity and efficiency, allowing design and construction professionals to spend more time innovating and building sustainable facilities" said Michael DeLacey, President and CEO of Microdesk. "BIMrx Fabrication DBS accelerates standard fabrication workflows, allowing tasks that previously took hours to be completed in minutes."

The seamless integration with BIMrx Fabrication provides advanced modeling workflows, tools that simplify spooling, detailing and piping, and accelerated production of fabrication ready models.

Microdesk also provides complete fabrication modeling services, coordination services and solutions for ITM Creation, Revit Fabrication Template Creation, Database Maintenance, and more.

For more information or to purchase BIMrx Fabrication DBS, please visit: https://www.microdesk.com/bimrx-fabrication-dbs or call 1 (800) 336-3375.

About Microdesk:

Microdesk is a Global BIM and EAM consulting firm dedicated to assisting design, construction and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating BIM, VDC and EAM technologies. Using software from industry leaders such as Autodesk and IBM, combined with our vision and passion for sustainably meeting the demands of urbanization, our team of industry experts is redefining project delivery and asset management.

