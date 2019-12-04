Microdesk's BIMrx Core Optimizes Project Collaboration Through Roundtrip Data Management

BIMrx Core provides an intuitive, native interface to create advanced selections of model geometry and roundtrip that information between Autodesk Revit and Microsoft Excel. This allows project participants to quickly and efficiently share data with all project stakeholders and add or update model information using the power of Excel. Collaboration between Revit and non-Revit users is streamlined by exporting important BIM design information into a digestible format that can be leveraged to make edits, enhance reporting and determine asset requirements.

Those who deploy BIMrx Core in their Revit environment benefit from a range of features, including a holistic integration with Autodesk's cloud worksharing BIM 360 platform. Users can simplify time-intensive workflows with the Quick/Smart select feature that highlights, and edits objects based on dynamic filters.

"BIMrx Core is our response to a common pain point seen across the AECO industry," said Michael DeLacey, Principal and CEO, Microdesk. "Project teams are wasting valuable time and resources transferring information between formats tailored to different stakeholders. With BIMrx Core, principal designers, project managers, and facility owners can directly export data and import edits to and from Revit models, improving the overall delivery cycle and increasing margins."

BIMrx Core is the first in a suite of tools Microdesk is releasing, custom-built for AECO professionals. When combined with vertical-unique add-ons including BIMrx Architecture and BIMrx MEP, BIMrx simplifies the creation and editing of connections, formulae and parameters. The addition of analytics will also improve intelligence-based data and asset management across Building Information Modeling platforms.

BIMrx Core is available for a free 14-day trial, with a $99 yearly subscription cost per user. To learn more, visit: https://www.microdesk.com/bimrx.

About Microdesk:

Microdesk is a global AECO industry consulting firm dedicated to assisting design, construction and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating BIM, VDC and EAM technologies. Using software from industry leaders such as Autodesk and IBM, combined with our vision and passion for sustainably meeting the demands of urbanization, our team of industry experts are redefining project delivery and asset management.

