Microdose Announces the Launch of Accredited Course Series "The Science of Psychedelics: Training for Medical Professionals"

Microdose Launches Accredited Course Series: ''The Science of Psychedelics: Training for Medical Professionals''

The online training is available in 5 different versions:

8.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for AMA-Defined Physicians (MDs, DOs)

for AMA-Defined Physicians (MDs, DOs) 8.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ for Non-AMA-Defined Physicians such as Physician Assistants (PAs), Nurse Practitioners (NPs), and Doctors of Pharmacy (PharmDs)

for Non-AMA-Defined Physicians such as Physician Assistants (PAs), Nurse Practitioners (NPs), and Doctors of Pharmacy (PharmDs) 8 Hours of Homestudy CE Credit, for Psychologists (PhDs, PsyDs), Social Workers (LicSWs), Mental Health Counselors (LMHCs), and related fields

8 Continuing Education (CE) Credits for NDs, accredited through the Oregon Board of Naturopathic Medicine (OBNM)

Board of Naturopathic Medicine (OBNM) Course Only, for those who do not need professional credit

Dr. Erica Zelfand, Family Physician, and the developer of the course content for The Science of Psychedelics, is happy to see her training hit a platform that's accessible to doctors all over the world. "After teaching internationally, I am thrilled to now be able to offer my sought-after psychedelic training online. I want practitioners everywhere to have the information they need to help people in the safest, most meaningful way possible."

To promote the launch of The Science of Psychedelics, Microdose is currently offering 15% off any version of the course for the next 7 days. You can get the discount here: https://scienceofpsychedelics.com/save15

Here's what you get with the course:

Six (6) didactic video modules of 60 to 90 minutes each, including beautiful slides, diagrams of detailed topics, and webcam of the instructor

Video clips and case report summaries from actual patients

Bibliography with cited publications and links

Transcriptions and keyword insights for each module

Links to suggested videos, articles, and other recommended resources

One (1) bonus module with guided self-reflection and an experiential component

Assessment quiz for each module

Evaluation form for each module (for those pursuing CE/CME)

Access to our online learning platform for after purchase as long as our website exists

Official Certificate of Completion, CE certificate, or CME certificate upon completion

8 hours of CE or CME professional credit (if selected at checkout)

About CME Accreditation

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of CME Consultants and MD Media, Inc. CME Consultants is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

CME Consultants designates this enduring material for a maximum of 8.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

Since AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™ is the highest form of physician credit, it can often be utilized as acceptable CE's for professionals other than AMA-defined physicians (MDs, DOs). Other disciplines that may accept AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™ as equivalent CE or CEU for re-licensure or recertification, include, but are not limited to: Nurses (RNs), Nurse Practitioners (NPs), Physician Assistants (PAs), Doctors of Pharmacy (PharmDs), and Psychologists.

It is advisable for you to verify equivalency with your specific governing body, as state boards vary in their requirements. Some sections of this course may not be relevant to all license types. Each learner must confirm with their board if this course (or sections thereof) would be eligible for their continuing education requirements prior to enrolling in this course.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine.

Media contact: Kristina Spionjak, [email protected]

SOURCE Microdose

