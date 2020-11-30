Microdose Psychedelic Insights: 2020 Year in Review for the Psychedelic OS

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the coronavirus pandemic brought unforeseen global challenges in 2020, the psychedelic renaissance repeatedly garnered historic victories. Despite widespread lockdown restrictions, Microdose has leveraged the power of virtual conferencing to convene global experts and thought leaders to share insights about the psychedelic sector. From their monthly Psychedelic Capital conference to their Molecular Masterclasses, Microdose has offered the world a unique window into this exciting renaissance.

The Microdose global event series brought together the most inspiring voices, companies and organizations impacting the psychedelic industry. Past events have featured world-renowned dignitaries, such as Robin Carhart-Harris, Rick Doblin and Dr. Jillian Hagel, among others. Their upcoming documentary, "The World on Drugs" , features several influential icons, including Dr. Gabor Maté, Susan Chapelle, Dennis McKenna,and Paul Stamets.

In addition to exploring psychedelic science and capital markets, Microdose also examines the intersection of psychedelia with mainstream culture. Their new series Psychedelics & launched with, Psychedelics & Sports , where a panel of all-star athletes shared powerful stories of trauma, healing, and the game-changing potential psychedelic medicine. Several famous athletes were featured, including former NFL, NHL and rugby players.

In addition to the cutting-edge Microdose conference series, the team has curated a wealth of thought-provoking evidence-based content. In a time where society is inundated with clickbait and unreliable information, Microdose is proud to provide their audience with a psychedelic universe of deeply-researched and expertly-curated content. From their intelligent podcasts and engaging email newsletters to a plethora of insightful blogs and breaking industry news, there's no shortage of intriguing and relevant content at Microdose.

While the 2020 Microdose virtual conference circuit was certainly captivating, the team is poised to launch live conferences in the latter half of 2021. As the world eagerly waits to reconnect with each other beyond the digital realm, the Microdose team is planning exciting events in the new year. This includes Wonderland , a magical mystery event whose details are still largely under wraps.

"It's been an incredible year in the Psychedelic industry, and we're thrilled to have worked with over 25 of the top companies in the space already. The future of Psychedelic medicine looks promising, and we look forward to exploring it with the world." - Patrick Moher, Microdose CEO

