Microelectronics US 2026 Launches in Austin to Unite America's Semiconductor, Photonics and Embedded Systems Sectors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delegate registration is now open for Microelectronics US 2026, 22–23 April 2026 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. The event will bring together the full microelectronics ecosystem - spanning semiconductors, photonics and embedded systems - to accelerate collaboration across design, manufacturing and innovation.

Microelectronics US 2026 - Register Now

Following the success of Microelectronics UK, the US edition will serve as the meeting point for engineers, investors and researchers driving America's semiconductor resurgence. More than 5,000 attendees, 150+ exhibitors and 130+ speakers are expected across four dedicated content stages.

Aligned with the CHIPS and Science Act, Microelectronics US will unite innovators, manufacturers and policymakers to tackle real-world challenges - from supply chain resilience and advanced manufacturing, to secure embedded systems and workforce development.

The national focus has shifted from exploring possibilities to executing at scale. This event is designed as a strategic marketplace to support this shift - connecting the people, ideas and partnerships needed to turn ambition into industrial capability.

Industry leadership driving national collaboration

To ensure the agenda reflects industry priorities, Microelectronics US has appointed an Advisory Board featuring leaders from Intel, AWS, Honeywell, Nokia, MBDA, Texas State University and CORNERSTONE. The group brings expertise across telecommunications, photonics, defence, cloud computing and industrial innovation.

Michael Adeniya, Group Event Director at IQPC Exhibitions, said:

"We're building Microelectronics US as a space where the people shaping America's microelectronics future can connect, collaborate and make decisions that matter. The Advisory Board brings together deep cross-sector expertise - ensuring the event reflects the challenges, innovation and opportunities driving this critical industry."

Robert Quinn, Founder of Quinn's Media, reinforced the importance of in-person connection:

"The semiconductor industry runs on relationships and trust. Events like Microelectronics US are invaluable because they bring together the people actually making decisions and solving problems on the ground."

Why Austin, why now

With CHIPS Act investment accelerating, Austin's Silicon Hills has become a key hub for chip design, manufacturing and applied research. Hosting Microelectronics US 2026 in Texas places the event at the heart of one of America's fastest-growing semiconductor regions.

Delegates will have access to technical sessions, keynote talks, a Startup Launchpad, Skills Zone and networking receptions designed to turn discussion into collaboration.

All tickets are free, with Access All Areas, General Access and Student Pass options available.

