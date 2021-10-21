Microencapsulation Market to Reach USD 4403.2 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microencapsulation Market is Segmented by Type (Gums & Resins, Polymers, Lipids, Carbohydrates, Proteins), by Application (Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Agrochemical). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Chemical Industry .

In 2020, the global Microencapsulation market size is USD 1875 Million and it is expected to reach USD 4403.2 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2027.

Major trends influencing the growth of the microencapsulation market:

To ensure that the label claim is satisfied, larger quantities, or "overages," are frequently added to compensate for projected nutritional potency losses during processing. Since many vitamins are expensive, these overages might cut into your profit margins over time. These nutrients are protected via encapsulation, which reduces losses and overages. As a result, significant cost reductions are realized. This cost-efficient feature of microencapsulation is expected to drive market growth.

Increasing application in various end-user industries is expected to drive the growth of microencapsulation. Medical foods, nutraceuticals, and meal-replacement products all require encapsulation since properties including stability, bioavailability, transport, and effectiveness are all rigorously regulated.

Furthermore, microencapsulation helps protect from moisture, acids, ingredient interactions, heat, and exposure to oxygen. They are also engineered to release the nutrient when desired, for instance at a specified temperature or in the stomach for digestion. It also helps increase consumer acceptance by minimizing unpleasant tastes and odors associated with certain nutrients. Such advantages are expected to fuel the adoption thereby driving the microencapsulation market growth.

An increase in demand for fortified food products with health benefits is expected to drive the growth of the microencapsulation market. With the rise in demand for functional and fortified food and pharmaceutical drugs, microencapsulation is becoming more popular. Microencapsulation allows minerals, vitamins, flavors, essential oils, and other additives to be integrated into food products to improve their beneficial characteristics. Microencapsulation technologies have a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry due to the advantages gained by producers. Other active substances such as peptides, proteins, and DNA/RNA molecules are encapsulated in the pharmaceutical sector to address market demand for value-added products, in addition to pharmaceuticals.

Herbicides and fertilizers can be used where they are needed, but they will not activate properly unless the conditions are appropriate. Volatility and unwelcome microbial decomposition are serious problems in the soil. For greater effectiveness, microencapsulating the active component in a herbicide or fertilizer provides protection, control over release circumstances, and control over the release profile. Thus the growing use in the Agrochemical industry is expected to fuel the growth of the microencapsulation market.

Furthermore, With the growing demand for microencapsulated products, numerous firms in the market are investing heavily in research and development, which has aided the microencapsulation market's growth. To tap specialized markets such as the usage of PCMs in energy applications and cancer and brain tumor-specific medication delivery, new microencapsulation technologies are required. To improve the performance of their goods, market players in PCMs are working on new product advancements, microencapsulation technologies, improvements in latent heat storage capacity, and evaluation of different phase change temperature alternatives.

MICROENCAPSULATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The USA has been the largest country of Microencapsulation Technology in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. The USA market took up about 31% of the global market, while EU and China were about 30%, 11%.

Based on application, the pharmaceuticals and healthcare products segment is expected to be the most lucrative. For controlled medication delivery, microencapsulation is widely employed in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Pharmaceutical companies frequently use microencapsulation technology to hide the harsh taste or odor of medications, as well as to enable targeted and controlled administration. The pharmaceutical sector is seeing an increase in demand for microencapsulated biomolecules due to functions including focused action.

MAJOR COMPANIES INCLUDE:

BASF

3M

Evonik

Balchem Corporation

Aveka

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

DSM

Watson Inc

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Encapsys

TasteTech

Microtek Laboratories

Reed Pacific

Capsulae.

