Microf Expands Lending Solutions for Contractors through Partnership with Quantum Financial Technologies

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microf, LLC, a national market leader in providing rent-to-own and lease-purchase solutions for residential HVAC and plumbing systems has partnered with Quantum Financial Technologies, a leading technology-driven business lender. This collaboration will expand Microf's lending options for home services contractors, enhancing the contractors' access to critical working capital.

Through this partnership, Microf's contractors will gain access to Quantum's robust lending suite, providing them with personalized financing options to achieve their growth objectives.

With over 15 years of experience and $7 billion in originations, Quantum's lending subsidiaries have a well-established track record of supporting businesses seeking tailored financial solutions. Quantum partners with financial institutions and technology companies to provide:

- Quick and Easy Application Process: Streamlined application process making it easier for businesses to access capital.

- Flexibility in Product Offerings: A range of financial products that cater to various business needs, from short-term cash flow management to long-term investments.

- Competitive Rates and Terms: Financial solutions with adjustable terms, competitive rates, and no hidden fees.

- Cutting-Edge Underwriting Technology: Powered by the latest advancements in AI and machine learning.

- Support for Businesses in Growth Phase: Personalized support from dedicated loan specialists and resources to help businesses grow and succeed.

To learn more about Microf, visit www.microf.com . To learn more about Quantum, visit www.quantumfintech.com .

About Microf

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and founded in 2010, Microf is a national market leader in providing rent-to-own or lease-purchase solutions for residential HVAC and plumbing systems. The company also offers home improvement merchants value-added technology platform services to maximize incremental sales through a streamlined financing and leasing application. For additional information, visit Microf .

About Quantum

Quantum Financial Technologies is a full spectrum SMB lender through its lending subsidiaries, providing credit solutions to fund the growth of small businesses. Quantum offers best-in-class lending solutions and is one of the few independent, full-spectrum, multi-channel financing providers in the SMB space. Quantum's approach merges technological agility with a deep understanding of the financial needs of small businesses, offering a balanced and personalized lending experience. Learn more at https://www.quantumfintech.com/

