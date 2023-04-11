Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Global Market Report 2023: Production Capacities in Metric Tons

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) is a biobased material composed of cellulose fibrils that have been separated from a source, typically wood pulp.

MFC has a large surface area, thus allowing the formation of more hydrogen bonds within the web, giving natural strength to new materials. When added to the manufacturing process they produce a wide range of enhancements including:

increased tensile strength.

improved barrier properties.

smoother surfaces.

improved printability.

reduced porosity.

improved web density.

increased web consolidation.

Report contents include:

Technology analysis including properties, benefits, other cellulose-based advanced biomaterials and pricing.

Production capacities in metric tons.

Global market demand 2018-2033, by market, in metric tons. Markets covered include paperboards & packaging, textiles, personal care and paints & coatings, plus analysis of new markets including batteries.

Market supply chain.

MFC products.

58 company profiles. Companies profiled include Borregaard Chemcell, Daicel Corporation, Fiberlean Technologies, Klabin, Norkse Skog, Sappi Biotech, Stora Enso, Suzano, UPM, Valmet and Zelfo Technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

1.1 Cellulose

1.2 Feedstocks

1.2.1 Wood

1.2.2 Plant

1.2.3 Tunicate

1.2.4 Algae

1.2.5 Bacteria

1.3 Cellulose fibers

1.3.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

1.3.2 Commercial production of cellulose fibers from plants

1.3.2.1 Seed fibers

1.3.2.1.1 Cotton

1.3.2.1.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.1.2 Kapok

1.3.2.1.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.1.3 Luffa

1.3.2.2 Bast fibers

1.3.2.2.1 Jute

1.3.2.2.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.2.2 Hemp

1.3.2.2.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.2.3 Flax

1.3.2.2.3.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.2.4 Ramie

1.3.2.2.4.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.2.5 Kenaf

1.3.2.2.5.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.3 Leaf fibers

1.3.2.3.1 Sisal

1.3.2.3.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.3.2 Abaca

1.3.2.3.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.4 Fruit fibers

1.3.2.4.1 Coir

1.3.2.4.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.4.2 Banana

1.3.2.4.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.4.3 Pineapple

1.3.2.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

1.3.2.5.1 Rice fiber

1.3.2.5.2 Corn

1.3.2.6 Cane, grasses and reed

1.3.2.6.1 Switch grass

1.3.2.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)

1.3.2.6.3 Bamboo

1.3.2.6.3.1 Production volumes 2018-2033

1.3.2.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

1.3.3 Regenerated cellulose fibers

1.3.4 Ionic liquids

1.4 Cellulose nanofibers

1.4.1 Properties

1.4.2 Applications

1.5 Cellulose filaments

1.6 Pricing

2 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE (CELLULOSE MICROFIBERS) MARKET

2.1 Production capacities

2.2 Global market demand 2018-2033 (tons)

2.3 Market supply chain

2.4 Products

2.5 Paperboard and packaging

2.5.1 Market overview

2.5.2 Global market in tons to 2033

2.6 Textiles

2.6.1 Market overview

2.6.2 Global market in tons to 2033

2.7 Personal care

2.7.1 Market overview

2.7.2 Global market in tons to 2033

2.8 Paints and coatings

2.8.1 Market overview

2.8.2 Global market in tons to 2033

2.9 Other markets

3 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE COMPANY PROFILES (58 company profiles)

4 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

4.1 Report scope

4.2 Research methodology

5 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

525 Solutions, Inc.

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

Biotecam

Birla Cellulose

BlockTexx Pty Ltd.

Borregaard ChemCell

Cass Materials Pty Ltd

Cellucomp Ltd.

CH Bioforce

CIRC

Circular Systems

CreaFill Fibers Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evrnu

Fiberlean Technologies

Freyzein

GenCrest Bio Products

HeiQ Materials AG

Honext Material SL

Infinited Fiber Company Oy

Inspidere B.V.

Ioncell Oy

Kelheim Fibres

Klabin S.A.

Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.

Lenzing AG

LIST Technology AG

Lixea

Metsa Group

Nanollose Ltd

Noosa Fiber

Nordic Bioproducts Group

Norske Skog ASA

Orange Fiber S.r.l.

Organic Disposables

Panasonic

Re:newcell

Releaf Paper

Rise Innventia AB

Sappi Limited

SaXcell BV

Simplifyber, Inc.

Smartfiber AG

Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.

Spinnova Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj

Suzano (Woodspin)

The Hurd Co

TreeToTextile

UPM Biocomposites

Valmet Oyj

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

Weidmann Fiber Technology

Woodly Ltd.

Worn Again Technologies

Zelfo Technology GmbH

