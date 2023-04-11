Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Global Market Report 2023: Production Capacities in Metric Tons

Apr 11, 2023, 10:45 ET
Apr 11, 2023

The "The Global Market for Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) is a biobased material composed of cellulose fibrils that have been separated from a source, typically wood pulp.
MFC has a large surface area, thus allowing the formation of more hydrogen bonds within the web, giving natural strength to new materials. When added to the manufacturing process they produce a wide range of enhancements including:
- increased tensile strength.
- improved barrier properties.
- smoother surfaces.
- improved printability.
- reduced porosity.
- improved web density.
- increased web consolidation.
Report contents include:
- Technology analysis including properties, benefits, other cellulose-based advanced biomaterials and pricing.
- Production capacities in metric tons.
- Global market demand 2018-2033, by market, in metric tons. Markets covered include paperboards & packaging, textiles, personal care and paints & coatings, plus analysis of new markets including batteries.
- Market supply chain.
- MFC products.
- 58 company profiles. Companies profiled include Borregaard Chemcell, Daicel Corporation, Fiberlean Technologies, Klabin, Norkse Skog, Sappi Biotech, Stora Enso, Suzano, UPM, Valmet and Zelfo Technology.
Key Topics Covered:
1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
1.1 Cellulose
1.2 Feedstocks
1.2.1 Wood
1.2.2 Plant
1.2.3 Tunicate
1.2.4 Algae
1.2.5 Bacteria
1.3 Cellulose fibers
1.3.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
1.3.2 Commercial production of cellulose fibers from plants
1.3.2.1 Seed fibers
1.3.2.1.1 Cotton
1.3.2.1.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.1.2 Kapok
1.3.2.1.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.1.3 Luffa
1.3.2.2 Bast fibers
1.3.2.2.1 Jute
1.3.2.2.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.2 Hemp
1.3.2.2.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.3 Flax
1.3.2.2.3.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.4 Ramie
1.3.2.2.4.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.5 Kenaf
1.3.2.2.5.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.3 Leaf fibers
1.3.2.3.1 Sisal
1.3.2.3.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.3.2 Abaca
1.3.2.3.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4 Fruit fibers
1.3.2.4.1 Coir
1.3.2.4.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4.2 Banana
1.3.2.4.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4.3 Pineapple
1.3.2.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues
1.3.2.5.1 Rice fiber
1.3.2.5.2 Corn
1.3.2.6 Cane, grasses and reed
1.3.2.6.1 Switch grass
1.3.2.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)
1.3.2.6.3 Bamboo
1.3.2.6.3.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)
1.3.3 Regenerated cellulose fibers
1.3.4 Ionic liquids
1.4 Cellulose nanofibers
1.4.1 Properties
1.4.2 Applications
1.5 Cellulose filaments
1.6 Pricing
2 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE (CELLULOSE MICROFIBERS) MARKET
2.1 Production capacities
2.2 Global market demand 2018-2033 (tons)
2.3 Market supply chain
2.4 Products
2.5 Paperboard and packaging
2.5.1 Market overview
2.5.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.6 Textiles
2.6.1 Market overview
2.6.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.7 Personal care
2.7.1 Market overview
2.7.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.8 Paints and coatings
2.8.1 Market overview
2.8.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.9 Other markets
3 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE COMPANY PROFILES (58 company profiles)
4 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
4.1 Report scope
4.2 Research methodology
5 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 525 Solutions, Inc.
- BIO-LUTIONS International AG
- Biotecam
- Birla Cellulose
- BlockTexx Pty Ltd.
- Borregaard ChemCell
- Cass Materials Pty Ltd
- Cellucomp Ltd.
- CH Bioforce
- CIRC
- Circular Systems
- CreaFill Fibers Corporation
- Daicel Corporation
- Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Evrnu
- Fiberlean Technologies
- Freyzein
- GenCrest Bio Products
- HeiQ Materials AG
- Honext Material SL
- Infinited Fiber Company Oy
- Inspidere B.V.
- Ioncell Oy
- Kelheim Fibres
- Klabin S.A.
- Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.
- Lenzing AG
- LIST Technology AG
- Lixea
- Metsa Group
- Nanollose Ltd
- Noosa Fiber
- Nordic Bioproducts Group
- Norske Skog ASA
- Orange Fiber S.r.l.
- Organic Disposables
- Panasonic
- Re:newcell
- Releaf Paper
- Rise Innventia AB
- Sappi Limited
- SaXcell BV
- Simplifyber, Inc.
- Smartfiber AG
- Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.
- Spinnova Oyj
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Suzano (Woodspin)
- The Hurd Co
- TreeToTextile
- UPM Biocomposites
- Valmet Oyj
- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
- Weidmann Fiber Technology
- Woodly Ltd.
- Worn Again Technologies
- Zelfo Technology GmbH
