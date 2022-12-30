Microfiltration Membranes Global Market Report 2022: Ease of Use and Affordability Drives $2.5 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfiltration Membranes Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Filtration Mode; By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microfiltration membranes market size is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The demand for microfiltration membranes is expected to increase during the forecast period on account of the rise in awareness associated with wastewater treatment and strict regulations regarding wastewater. These membranes offer high efficiency in the separation of unwanted constituents from flow streams. They also offer easy and affordable operation, increasing their use in wastewater treatment, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.



The different applications of microfiltration membranes include food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others. The water and wastewater treatment segment dominated the global market in 2021.



Increasing concerns regarding water scarcity and the rise in pollution of groundwater sources have increased the demand for this application. These membranes are increasingly being used for secondary municipal effluent reuse, water desalination, and the production of clean water. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the market in 2021. The increase in population, strengthening of the industrial sector, and growing urbanization influence industry growth.

The increasing application of microfiltration membranes in the industrial sector, along with the rise in demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors, supports the growth of the industry in the region. The rise in environmental concerns and the introduction of stringent water regulations has further boosted the demand for microfiltration membranes in the developing countries of Asia Pacific.



Microfiltration Membranes Market Report Highlights

The crossflow segment generated significant revenue in 2021 on account of its greater performance and ability to eliminate uneven flow and fouling

The fluorinated polymers segment accounted for a major share owing to its higher efficiency, durability, and chemical resistance

The waste and wastewater treatment segment dominated the global market in 2021 owing to a rise in environmental concerns and the introduction of initiatives for the reuse and recycling of water

Asia Pacific accounted for a major share in 2021 owing to an increase in population, urbanization, and industrialization

accounted for a major share in 2021 owing to an increase in population, urbanization, and industrialization The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with a global presence, including Applied Membranes, Inc., Asahi Kasei, Koch Separation Solutions, Mann+Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions, Merck KGAA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, The 3M Company, and Toray Industries Inc among others

The publisher has segmented the microfiltration membranes market report based on filtration mode, type, application, and region:

Microfiltration Membranes, Filtration Mode Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Direct Flow

Cross Flow

Microfiltration Membranes, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cellulosic

Ceramic

Fluorinated Polymers

Others

Microfiltration Membranes, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Food and Beverage

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Others

Microfiltration Membranes, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market Insights



5. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Filtration Mode



6. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Type



7. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Application



8. Global Microfiltration Membranes Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Applied Membranes Inc.

Asahi Kasei

Graver Technologies

Hydranautics

Koch Separation Solutions

Kubota Corporation

Mann+Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions

Merck KGAA

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pentair

Sartorius Ag

Suez

The 3M Company

Company Toray Industries Inc.

