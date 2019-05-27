Microfluidic Components Market Worth $53.7 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Microfluidic Components Market by Product (Valve, Solenoid Valve, Check Valve, Nozzle, Tubing, Micropump, Microneedle, Shuttle Valve), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 53.7 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 21.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.0%.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Microfluidic Components Market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing demand for smart and intelligent flowmeters, sensors, and advanced pumps in high-end industries; technological advancements; increasing focus on data precision and accuracy; and the growing demand for miniature portable devices.

By product, the valves segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Microfluidic Components Market

The valves segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the diverse functionality of valves in various industrial sectors and the increasing automation across all industries. This segment includes solenoid valves, flow control valves, check valves, shuttle valves, pressure relief valves, proportional valves, and other valves.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Microfluidic Components Market"

98 - Tables

25 - Figures

172 - Pages

Get Free 10% customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=223516809

By valve type, the solenoid valves segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The solenoid valves segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing application areas in the automotive industry, the shift towards renewable sources for power generation, growing investments in various industries, and increasing government regulations on end-use industries across developing economies.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for microfluidic components during the forecast period

The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing industrialization, investments in water infrastructure, growth in various industries (such as chemicals, power & energy, and aerospace), increasing number of infrastructural development projects (especially in China and India), rising standard of living, and growing urbanization are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Microfluidic Components Market in the APAC region.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=223516809

The prominent players in the Microfluidic Components Market are Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Vesta Automation Srl (Italy), Staiger GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Metal Work S.p.A. (Italy), Camozzi Automation Spa Società Unipersonale (Italy), Fortive Corporation (US), Aignep s.p.a. (Italy), International Polymer Solutions (US), FIM Valvole Srl (Italy), Humphrey Products Corporation (US), The Lee Company (US), Dolomite Microfluidics (UK), Cellix Ltd. (Ireland), Elveflow (France), and Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/microfluidic-components-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets