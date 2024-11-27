Microfluidics for Healthcare Application Market to grow by USD 110.2 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by compact microfluidic devices and AI-powered evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global microfluidics for healthcare application market size is estimated to grow by USD 110.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.16% during the forecast period. Compact size of microfluidic devices is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of paper-based microfluidic device . However, changes in properties of fluids at microscopic level poses a challenge.Key market players include 908 Devices Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., BioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Fluigent SA, General Electric Co., Hamilton Co., Illumina Inc., Microfluidic Chipshop GmbH, MICRUX FLUIDIC S.L., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and uFluidix Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global microfluidics market for healthcare application 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Microfluidics For Healthcare Application Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.16% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 110.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled 908 Devices Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., BioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Fluigent SA, General Electric Co., Hamilton Co., Illumina Inc., Microfluidic Chipshop GmbH, MICRUX FLUIDIC S.L., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and uFluidix Inc.

Market Driver

The microfluidics market is experiencing significant growth in various healthcare applications, particularly in life sciences and medical research. Soft lithography is a key technology driving this trend, enabling the production of microfluidic devices for drug discovery, insulin pumps, intelligent medications, and subcutaneous patches. Commercialization of these technologies is on the rise, with applications in the environment industry, molecular biology, PoC diagnostics, and PCR systems. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are increasingly adopting microfluidics for proteomics, genomics technologies, viral load testing, and infection detection. Microfluidic devices are revolutionizing healthcare with fast gene systems, nanopore technologies, immunoassays, opto readers, organs on chip, and cluster well chips. Glass, silicon, and polymers are common materials used in microfluidic chips for high precision PCR, micro dispensing, clinical diagnostics, and drug delivery systems. Capillary electrophoresis and microneedles are also gaining popularity in this field. Overall, microfluidics is transforming healthcare through its applications in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and clinical diagnostics.

In the realm of microfluidics for healthcare applications, the next generation of diagnostics is exploring the use of paper-based devices. Extensive research in this area began in 2021, focusing on creating hydrophobic channel walls on paper. These walls control the speed and flow direction of liquids, ensuring accuracy in diagnostic tests. The use of paper significantly reduces the cost of these devices and simplifies disposal. Although paper-based techniques were limited to simple designs in 2020, their impact on the global microfluidic market for healthcare applications is expected to be substantial in the forecast period.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The microfluidics market in healthcare is growing rapidly, with applications in life sciences, medical research, and drug discovery. Soft lithography is a key technology driving this growth, enabling the production of microfluidic devices for various applications. In healthcare, microfluidics is used in insulin pumps, intelligent medications, subcutaneous patches, and commercialization in the environment industry. Molecular biology, PoC diagnostics, PCR systems, analyzers, electrophoretic systems, hospitals, diagnostic centers, proteomics, and genomics technologies all benefit from microfluidics. These technologies help in virus and infection detection, glucose level monitoring, vascular endothelium analysis, and more. Microfluidics plays a crucial role in drug delivery systems, capillary electrophoresis, micro dispensing, and clinical diagnostics. Glass, silicon, and polymers are commonly used materials for microfluidic devices. The market includes various microfluidic devices such as PCR technique-based devices, nanopore technologies, immunoassays, opto readers, organs on chip, cluster well chips, high precision PCR, microfluidic chips, microneedles, and more. Major players in the market include Fastgene system, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for faster, more accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic tools and drug delivery systems.

Microfluidics, a technology dealing with the manipulation of fluids at a microscopic level, exhibits distinct properties compared to macro-scale applications. At the micro-level, surface tension, fluidic resistance, and energy dissipation become more pronounced. The Reynolds number, a parameter determining the flow behavior, is significantly lower at the micron level, leading to laminar flow. In laminar flow, fluids mix primarily through diffusion. This unique behavior makes microfluidics an attractive solution for various healthcare applications, including drug discovery, diagnostics, and lab-on-a-chip systems.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This microfluidics for healthcare application market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 In-vitro diagnostics

1.2 Pharmaceutical research

1.3 Drug delivery services Material 2.1 Polymer-based

2.2 Glass-based

2.3 Silicon-based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 In-vitro diagnostics- Microfluidics plays a substantial role in the healthcare sector, particularly in in-vitro diagnostics. Microfluidic diagnostic kits utilize compact, integrated systems for efficient and quick turnaround, providing instant results and cost reduction. For instance, Abbott Point of Care uses over 50,000 i-STAT handheld microfluidic blood testers for bedside tests. Cepheid's automated microfluidic PCR system performs rapid MRSA screening and diagnosis in hospitals. Microfluidics' impact on diagnostics has revolutionized the market, with Point of Care gaining prominence. This technology enables doctors to monitor patient health regularly and empowers patients to manage their conditions. Investment in this sector is surging due to these advantages, with major players showing interest and acquisitions of smaller companies. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the In-vitro diagnostics segment of the global microfluidics market for healthcare applications during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Microfluidics market encompasses the design, development, and application of microfluidic devices in various healthcare sectors. These devices utilize Soft Lithography technology to create channels with dimensions less than 1mm, enabling precise manipulation of fluids at the microscale. In Life Sciences and Medical Research, microfluidics plays a crucial role in Drug Discovery, allowing for high-throughput screening and optimization of compounds. In Diabetes Care, microfluidics is used in Insulin Pumps and Glucose Levels monitoring systems. Infection Detection, Vascular Endothelium studies, and Genome Analysis are other healthcare applications of microfluidics. Microfluidic Chips, Microneedles, and Drug Delivery Systems are some popular microfluidic devices. Glass, Silicon, and Polymers are common materials used in manufacturing these devices. Techniques such as PCR, Capillary Electrophoresis, Micro Dispensing, and Clinical Diagnostics benefit from microfluidics technology.

Market Research Overview

The Microfluidics market encompasses the development and application of technologies that manipulate fluids at the micro-scale, typically in the microliter to nanoliter range. This field has gained significant attention in various industries, particularly in healthcare and life sciences. Microfluidics plays a crucial role in medical research, drug discovery, and diagnostics, enabling the miniaturization of complex laboratory processes. Technologies like soft lithography, PoC diagnostics, and PCR systems have revolutionized molecular biology, genomics, and proteomics. Microfluidics is also used in insulin pumps, intelligent medications, subcutaneous patches, and various medical devices. Commercialization of microfluidics in healthcare includes applications in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinical diagnostics. The market encompasses various devices such as microfluidic chips, microneedles, opto readers, organs on chip, and cluster well chips. Materials used include glass, silicon, and polymers, while applications range from genome analysis and fastgene systems to nanopore technologies, immunoassays, and capillary electrophoresis. Microfluidics also impacts drug delivery systems and micro dispensing, contributing to healthcare advancements in infection detection, vascular endothelium analysis, glucose level monitoring, and viral load quantification.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

In-vitro Diagnostics



Pharmaceutical Research



Drug Delivery Services

Material

Polymer-based



Glass-based



Silicon-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio