Microfluidics Technology Market to grow by USD 10.45 mn from 2020 to 2025 | Increasing Applications in Molecular Biology to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the microfluidics technology market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 10.45 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the microfluidics technology market is the increasing applications in molecular biology. Microfluidics has several applications in molecular biology, such as enzymatic analysis like glucose and lactate assays, DNA analysis, and proteomic assays. Microfluidics technology is used for in vitro measurements of glucose, thereby making it useful for rapid and accurate clinical diagnostic applications. In proteomics, researchers have combined microfluidics capillary electrophoresis with mass spectrometric analysis to characterize intact monoclonal antibody-drug conjugates. This technique also helps in monitoring glycated hemoglobin to manage diabetes. Thus, microfluidic devices offer novel time-saving advantages to researchers using mass spectrometry for proteomic analysis.

Market Challenges - The inherent challenges in microfluidics technology will be a major challenge for the microfluidics technology market during the forecast period. Microfluidics technology has the potential to improve biomedical research. However, its applications are primarily in academic research. Hence, in publications, applications of microfluidics are projected to be promising but lack transitional research that can deal with real-world medical and scientific challenges.

The microfluidics technology market report is segmented by Material (Polymer-based microfluidics, Glass-based microfluidics, Silicon-based microfluidics, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Technavio market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Some Companies Mentioned

The microfluidics technology market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on differentiating their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc.



Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.



Biosurfit SA



Elveflow



Fluidigm Corp.



Fluigent SA



Illumina Inc.



Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Microfluidics Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., biosurfit SA, Elveflow, Fluidigm Corp., Fluigent SA, Illumina Inc., Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

