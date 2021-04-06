MicroGenDX announces SARS-CoV-2 Whole Genome Variant Identification

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroGenDX, the industry leader in providing Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) for clinical diagnostics, now offers COVID-19 Variant ID, a whole genome sequencing service for identifying known variants of SARS-CoV-2 described by the CDC as epidemiologically significant. To date, identified variants have not required different therapeutic or infectious prevention approaches. But with the emergence of new variants, whole genome testing and research of SARS-CoV-2 may assist with discovering and describing new management approaches. Researchers have already concluded that variants carrying the E484K mutation may escape immune response in some vaccinated individuals.

New variants continue to emerge rapidly around the globe, causing sequencing efforts at health departments and universities to surveil a small portion of the population and, in some cases, limit their sequencing efforts to breakthrough cases. MicroGenDX is proud to offer the first commercially available, quick-turnaround, economical and accurate option for SARS-CoV-2 whole genome sequencing to combat the spread of emerging variants and gain a better understanding of the epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2. MicroGenDX has already been reporting COVID-19 test results to every U.S. health department via ELR and can now include variant data in those reports as well.

For a cost of less than $300, the COVID-19 Variant ID sampling product includes instructions, collection supplies and prepaid shipping. MicroGenDX accepts a wide variety of specimen types for all COVID-19 testing, including nasopharyngeal swabs, nasal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, sputum and saliva. Prior to whole genome sequencing, MicroGenDX will perform an rRT-PCR screen to determine if submitted samples are acceptable for sequencing. Final sequencing results will be available five to six business days after receipt of sample.

About MicroGenDX

Founded in 2008, MicroGenDX has become the industry leader in rapid turnaround and affordability for comprehensive qPCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing for clinical diagnostics. MicroGenDX has been the trusted research partner for the CDC, U.S. Army, Johnson & Johnson, Mayo Clinic, NASA and the FDA. MicroGenDX has published over 35 clinical trials and is the most experienced molecular diagnostic laboratory with over 500,000 NGS and 800,000 qPCR samples processed. In 2020, MicroGenDX acquired RTL Genomics to expand its next-generation sequencing capacities and research.

Other COVID-19 tests offered by MicroGenDX include Pooled COVID-19, COVID+FLU+RSV and standard COVID-19 rRT-PCR testing. MicroGenDX also offers over 30 specialized clinical diagnostic testing kits for a comprehensive array of medical specialties and infection types. For more information, visit www.microgendx.com.

