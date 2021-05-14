MicroGenDX Selected for 2022 Israeli Space Mission Study

Researchers Seek Solutions to Astronauts' Urinary Tract Infections During Space Travel Tweet this

According to current research , the frequency and severity of urinary tract infections (UTIs) can increase for astronauts during space travel. Microgravity, changes in the urinary microbiome, immune system dysregulation, urinary retention and other consequences of space travel appear to have an impact on the incidence, severity, and treatment of UTIs. This urinary microbiome study will provide a critical opportunity to better understand these factors.

Paul H. Chung, M.D., assistant professor of urology at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Penn., will lead the team of university and medical researchers from multiple countries in evaluating the data processed by MicroGenDX. The team includes Javad Parvizi, M.D. and Emanuele Chisari, M.D. from Rothman Orthopedics, Thomas Jefferson University; Ben Boursi, M.D., from Sheba Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel; Caleb Philips, Ph.D. from Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Tex., and J. Curtis Nickel, Ph.D., from Queens University, Kingston Ontario, Canada.

The research is being funded by the Ramon-Rakia Space Mission.



About MicroGenDX

Founded in 2008, MicroGenDX has become the industry leader in rapid turnaround and affordability for comprehensive qPCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing for clinical diagnostics. MicroGenDX has been the trusted research partner for the CDC, U.S. Army, Johnson & Johnson, Mayo Clinic, NASA and the FDA. MicroGenDX has published more than 35 clinical trials and is the most experienced molecular diagnostic laboratory with nearly 1.5 million samples processed.

Media Contact: James Compagno [email protected] 407.863.0043

SOURCE MicroGen DX

Related Links

microgendx.com

