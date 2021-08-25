MicroGold® All-Purpose Cleaner Kills the Virus That Causes COVID-19 in 30 Seconds

"This is one of the fastest-acting solutions when it comes to killing the virus that causes COVID-19," said Lenny Sciarrino, GGI president/CEO and co-founder. "Typical all-purpose cleaners only clean and standard disinfectants, which can take twice as long or longer to kill the virus, only disinfect. MicroGold® All-Purpose Cleaner does both and kills the virus in half the time compared to most other products."

MicroGold® All-Purpose Cleaner kills 99.9% of bacteria, kills cold and flu viruses, and kills the virus that causes COVID-19, when used as directed. It is ideal for cleaning and disinfecting any hard, non-porous surfaces such as appliances, fixtures, countertops, toilets, light switches and others. Effective for daily use, the All-Purpose Cleaner cuts through tough grime and is bleach and alcohol free.

Available in a 24-ounce spray nationwide at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, Ace Hardware, Bed Bath & Beyond, True Value Hardware, Menards, Do It Best Hardware and regional supermarkets throughout the country, suggested retail is $4.99. MicroGold® is online at www.GetMicroGold.com and www.GraniteGold.com.

At Granite Gold Inc. (GGI), our mission is to help customers protect what's important in their lives through its growing portfolio of brands and essential cleaning solutions. GGI brands include Granite Gold®, a premium line of consumer solutions to protect natural-stone and quartz surfaces; Granite Gold® In-Home Services, which helps homeowners protect newly installed stone surfaces against accidental damages through protection plans sold at Lowe's, The Home Depot and nationwide independent fabricator-installers; and MicroGold®, a new brand and product line of bacteria and virus elimination solutions.

